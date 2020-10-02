Thompson to be focal point for Bluestreaks volleyball in 2020

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School volleyball team made big strides last season, so why not make some more strides this year?
That’s exactly the thought of Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske as Chisholm prepares to open the 2020 season next week.
The Bluestreaks are one-year older, one-year stronger and one-year more mature, which should allow them to battle for the Section 7A title.
It all starts up front with middle hitter, senior Abby Thompson.
“She’s been hitting the weight room, so she is a lot stronger this year,” Pioske said. “She hits much better, and she’s able to change direction on those hits.”
That will be a new weapon in Thompson’s arsenal this year.
“Last year, she was a good hitter, too, but she’s definitely better this year,” Pioske said. “She struggled with change-of-direction. She would hit straight to where she was facing. She’s improved on that, and her overall strength is much more.”
Thompson’s play will help more than just in the front row.
“It helps to keep her in the back row,” Pioske said. “She’s decent on defense. She’s tall, so you have to give her a little leeway, but we can use her as a back-row attack. With her height and strength, she puts the ball down.”
It also helps to have senior libero Kaija Gams back. She was injured last year, and that took something away from Chisholm’s defense.
“She has been passing amazingly,” “Pioske said. “She’s an excellent libero. She has her jump serve down. Gabby (Walters) did a great job as well filling in for her, but Kaija has a lot more speed. That age and experience helps.”
Two other seniors, Megan Danielson and Emma DuChamp will be instrumental in the Bluestreaks’ success as well. Danielson plays on the outside, DuChamp in the middle.
“Megan has come a long way in the last two years and is hitting well,” Pioske said. “Emma is doing a good job on her directional hitting as well.”
The lone junior on the team is Jordan Temple, but she’s pivotal in Chisholm’s offense at the setter position.
“I’m glad to have her back,” Pioske said. “She’s been playing that position since the ninth-grade. She’s athletic, and she’s able to place those sets where we need them to run a fast-tempo offense. She’s doing a great job.”
Sophomores who will contribute are Ava Silvestrini, who was injured last year, on the outside; Lola Huhta on outside; Walters, who is a defensive specialist; Hannah Kne; and Jade Wolfram.
Freshman Amya Dobis will play on the right side.
With that lineup intact, Pioske said the sky’s the limit.
“I expect them to have a good season,” she said. “I’m expecting us to be one of the top teams in the section, along with Greenway. Our goal is to win the section, and we have a good chance at doing that.”
Of course, the Raiders won’t go down without a fight.
“They still have a great team,” Pioske said. “They have a good middle hitter, and a libero back, who is an amazing player. What we need to do is have good digs and passes to set up our offense.
“We have to be strong. When they get an offense going, that’s when we struggle. They have good hitters all the way around.”
That’s why the main focus at practice is defense.
“It’s looking good,” Pioske said. “Having Kaija back, we’re keeping her in the back row as much as possible, and Gabby as well. We’re being consistent with our passes. Our defense is doing much better this year.”
