This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Frank Lopp of Gilbert. Mr. Lopp passed away recently. He served in the Army Air Forces. Thank you for your service Frank. Rest in peace. — Good Some of the high school sports have got started and some are off to a great start. How about that Rock Ridge girls tennis team? They’re off to a 6-0 start as of this writing. Rock Ridge coaches Kortney Rosati and Jessica Kralich have the Wolverines off to a great start. Keep it up Rock Ridge. — Bad I guess it was a matter of time. The Twins put Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strain of his right hip. Could have been worse, I guess. In 2015 he missed 46 games with a strained left thumb. In 2016 he missed 92 games with a knee contusion and back spasms. Or how about 2017, when he missed 140 games with a groin strain and migraines. The migraines followed him to 2018 for 28 games. In 2019, 87 games see ridge, b3 ridge from page b1 were missed due to concussion-like symptoms and a bruised right wrist. In 2020 he was carted off the field with a left foot sprain. In 2021 he missed 61 games due to hamstring issues and a hip strain. Let’s see if this injury only lasts 10 games. — Ugly In case you missed it Tom Brady ended his 11 day break away from the Tampa Bay Bucs for personal reasons. What were the personal reasons? Was he getting a haircut? — The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge The question last week was, “Which undefeated team did the Miami Dolphins beat to keep their undefeated season in 1985 intact?” Easy one for my readers. 15 readers knew it was my Bears. Kelly at the front desk at the paper picked No. 3 which made Louie Chad a winner. Give this one a try. “Who was the first tight end inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame?” You have until Monday night to send in your guess. —- That will do it for this week. Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports. — Jimmy Laine can be reached at jimmylaine1010@gmail.com