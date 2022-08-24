This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Frank Lopp of Gilbert. Mr. Lopp passed away recently. He served in the Army Air Forces. Thank you for your service Frank. Rest in peace. — Good Some of the high school sports have got started and some are off to a great start. How about that Rock Ridge girls tennis team? They’re off to a 6-0 start as of this writing. Rock Ridge coaches Kortney Rosati and Jessica Kralich have the Wolverines off to a great start. Keep it up Rock Ridge. — Bad I guess it was a matter of time. The Twins put Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strain of his right hip. Could have been worse, I guess. In 2015 he missed 46 games with a strained left thumb. In 2016 he missed 92 games with a knee contusion and back spasms. Or how about 2017, when he missed 140 games with a groin strain and migraines. The migraines followed him to 2018 for 28 games. In 2019, 87 games see ridge, b3 ridge from page b1 were missed due to concussion-like symptoms and a bruised right wrist. In 2020 he was carted off the field with a left foot sprain. In 2021 he missed 61 games due to hamstring issues and a hip strain. Let’s see if this injury only lasts 10 games. — Ugly In case you missed it Tom Brady ended his 11 day break away from the Tampa Bay Bucs for personal reasons. What were the personal reasons? Was he getting a haircut? — The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge The question last week was, “Which undefeated team did the Miami Dolphins beat to keep their undefeated season in 1985 intact?” Easy one for my readers. 15 readers knew it was my Bears. Kelly at the front desk at the paper picked No. 3 which made Louie Chad a winner. Give this one a try. “Who was the first tight end inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame?” You have until Monday night to send in your guess. —- That will do it for this week. Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports. — Jimmy Laine can be reached at jimmylaine1010@gmail.com
LITCHFIELD — The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday, but picked up another pair of wins to go 2-1 on the day at the Litchfield quad.
Falling first to defending Section 7AA champion Elk River 6-1, the Wolverines turned things around later in the day with a 7-0 win over Minnewaska Area and a 5-2 win over the Dragons.
Against the Elks, the Wolverines managed to score their lone point at fourth singles with eighth grader Mayme Scott picking up the 6-3, 6-2 win over Elk River’s Emme Jorgenson. That was as good as things would get for Rock Ridge in the day’s opener.
At first singles, Ava Nelson defeated Lydia Delich 6-1, 6-4. Katelyn Torrel fell at second singles to Mya Nelson 6-3, 6-1 and Alli Fink took a loss at third singles to Lauren Lee, 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, Elk River’s Kate Perbix and Paige Johnson got the edge in their No. 1 match with Anne Beaudette and Julia Lindseth, taking the win 6-4, 6-3. Second doubles was the closest match of the day with Rock Ridge’s Paige Maki and Ayla Troutwine falling just short in straight sets 7-5, 7-5 to Leah Skogquist and Karly Hermanson. At third doubles Sydney Spelts and Mylee Young teamed up to take on Delaney Lundquist and Tillie Johnson, but fell short in a 6-2, 6-2 loss.
In the following match with Minnewaska Area, the Wolverines returned to form winning all seven points in straight sets over the Lakers.
At first singles Delich dropped only one game in her 6-0, 6-1 win over Alia Randt. Fink grabbed a win at No. 2 singles, downing Livi Danielson 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Scott dispatched Minnewaska’s Brianna Erickson 6-1, 6-0 while Ava Seppala grabbed the point at fourth singles over Katie Sorenson by the same score.
In doubles, Beaudette and Lindseth cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Sydney Dahl and Megan Thorfinnson at the top spot. At No. 2 doubles, Maki and Troutwine downed Zoey Elwood and Avanie Uhole also by a score of 6-3, 6-1. Finally at the third spot, Spelts and Theresa Anderson made short work of Kayda Kolstoe and Katy Vold, grabbing the 6-1, 6-0 win.
Closing out the day against Litchfield, Rock Ridge scored three points in singles and two more in doubles to take the win over the hosting Dragons.
In singles, Delich picked up another win with a 6-2, 7-5 decision over Ryanna Steinhaus. At third singles, Fink took down Isla Dille 6-0, 6-4 and at fourth singles, Scott defeated Kaitlyn Palmer 5-7, 6-0, [10-8] to earn the point.
The lone singles loss came at the No. 2 spot with Litchfield’s Karlee Prahl downing Lindseth 6-0, 6-4.
In doubles, Maki and Young picked up a win at the second spot with a 7-5, 6-2 score over Sophie Stilwell and Trinity Hawes. At third double, Seppala and Anderson earned another point, defeating Anna Stilwell and Amelia Benson 6-2, 6-0.
Rock Ridge’s lone doubles loss came at the top spot with Beaudette and Torrel falling short in three sets, 1-6, 6-3, [10-7].
Rock Ridge (8-1) will return to the courts on Saturday at the St. Francis quad.
