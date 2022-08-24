LITCHFIELD — The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday, but picked up another pair of wins to go 2-1 on the day at the Litchfield quad.

Falling first to defending Section 7AA champion Elk River 6-1, the Wolverines turned things around later in the day with a 7-0 win over Minnewaska Area and a 5-2 win over the Dragons.

