ELY — A year into his tenure as head football coach for Ely High School, Louie Gerzin is already seeing some changes as the Timberwolves prepare for the upcoming season.
Also in their second season as a cooperative team with Northeast Range, the second-year head coach says things feel a lot smoother this season compared to last.
“I feel at least more prepared this year,” Gerzin siad. “A year into the job, I’ve had more time now and a lot of the guys know what to expect coming into another year. They kind of understand more in depth about what the expectations are. It’s only been making practice and the weight room that much smoother.”
On bringing over the extra numbers from Northeast Range, Gerzin says a second year with that cooperative agreement has helped things as well.
“It’s been really good having them. There’s for sure a handful of guys that will make an instant impact for us. I think some of them bring that little extra bit of athleticism that we kind of lacked last year.”
In terms of leadership, Gerzin has seen two players step up so far this season to lead the pack.
“Chase Anderson and Gavin Marshall have been kind of our guys that are not just really good football players, but are also setting the tone when it comes to attitude and intensity and how we want to approach the game of football.
“They have that attitude we need and I’d like to see us play with an extra level of intensity that keeps us more competitive on the numbers side of things.”
When it comes to on field production, Anderson and Marshall stand out along with a few other players so far.
“Connor Baltich, one of our offensive linemen, has been looking really good lately. Deegan Richards at linebacker has been very solid for us. Matt Backe (one of the Northeast Range players) has been looking really good at the safety position. There’s a number of guys that are stepping up for us.”
With the addition of Northeast Range to their program last year, the Timberwolves were forced to move from Section 7 Nine-Man to Section 7A which features only 11-man teams. Due to the nature of district scheduling, Ely will play their regular season entirely in nine-man before making the jump to 11-man for the playoffs.
That presents its own challenges but Gerzin says that it hopefully won’t be too big of an issue once the postseason rolls around.
“Luckily our offense that we run is an 11-man offense modified for nine-man. A lot of our plays will stay exactly the same when we move up to 11. There’s always the timing aspect to the game of football. Whenever you add or subtract players that could be disruptive to the flow of things but we’re hoping we can adjust and work into it so that when playoffs come around we’re not too surprised by the two extra guys.”
Ely will be in action today in Mountain Iron for a set of scrimmages. On what he’s looking for out of his team today, Gerzin says it’ll be all about fundamentals and energy.
“I’m just looking for that basic execution on our basic plays. I want to see if our guys can bring that level of intensity that we’d like to see more of at practice.”
Ely is currently without an opponent for their week one slot but Gerzin says they are still looking for a game.
“Whether it’s a nine-man team or an 11-man team, we’re looking for somebody to hopefully fill that spot so we can play in the first week. Having one less game to work with can bring its own set of challenges.”
Currently, the Timberwolves are set to open their season Sept. 9 at home against Cromwell-Wright.
