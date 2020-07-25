The 1985 Hibbing High School boys hockey team placed fifth at the state tournament, beating Minnetonka in overtime during the fifth-place game. Players include, from left, row one, John Hyduke, Rich Bryant, Tom Hanson, Bo Nickoloff, Pat Marolt, Mike Grillo, Mark Kasner and Jim Monacelli. Second row, Bill Olson, Tony Sutton, Jeff Wiseman, Doug Torrel, Jerry Christoff, Mike Vidmar, Steve Torrel, Shawn Gaustad, Joe Gaustad and Bill Techar. Back row, John Rue, Paul Gherardi, Pete Wohlers, Jim Petrie, John Hagen and John Schwartz.