HIBBING — There was an omission in Wednesday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune in regards to the Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
Abigail Sullivan and Maddie Rewertz should have been included as members of the All-Area Girls Tennis team.
The Mesabi Tribune regrets the error.
