CHISHOLM — In the history of Chisholm High School girls basketball, only 13 players have reached the 1,000-point club, with the last one being Tessa Yaroschak during the 2017-18 season.
Well, a 14th name can be added to that esteemed list as Bluestreak senior Jordan Temple crossed that plateau, on Monday, Jan. 17, against Hill City/Northland.
To be added on that banner is an honor, according to Temple.
“It feels good,” Temple said. “It’s something I hoped to get, but I never set my mind to it. The closer I got, the more real it became, like I could get it. When Tessa got hers, that was something exciting.
“It opened my eyes to something that can be accomplished if you work hard enough for it.”
Only the closer she got, the less Temple scored.
“When I was 52 points away, I started to score less and less,” Temple said. “I went from 20 points to five points. I probably felt the pressure on myself. As I got closer, the team knew it, but I didn’t want them to think that’s all I cared about
“I cared more about us winning. I wanted to get assists, and the 1,000 points would come. I had a lot of games left.”
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske could see that it was weighing on Temple’s shoulders.
“She wasn’t scoring much,” Pioske said. “It happens to everybody. In the back of your head, you know how many points you need, but she’s never been a selfish player. She doesn’t care how many points she scores in a game.
“She wasn’t scoring.”
Temple scored enough to put herself at 999 points heading into the Storm game. She scored the first two points of the game, on a shot from the block, and the long-anticipated accomplishment was over.
“There were thoughts that I was only one point away, there’s no way I’m not going to get it,” Temple said. “There was a chance that I still couldn’t get it. I had a lot of mixed emotions and nerves, too. I knew a lot of people would be there.
“It was exciting when it was finally over. Now I have the rest of the season to not be worried about it.”
It obviously lifted that big weight off of Temple’s shoulders.
The next game, she put up 17 points, and followed that one up with 21. She was back on track.
“All of a sudden her shooting percentage has gone up,” Pioske said. “She has a cleaner form. Now, it’s not sitting in the back of her brain, knowing that number is there. It’s one less thing that’s on her mind.”
After it was all said and done, Temple knows how and why she got to that milestone.
“I’m grateful for my teammates that passed me the ball,” Temple said. “That helped me a lot. My mom (Jennie) got to hand me the ball, so that was exciting. I didn’t want to seem overly excited, but I’m happy to have accomplished something like that.
“Now, I’m looking forward to continuing to help my team grow and achieve accomplishments as a whole. I’m also looking forward to racking up more assists.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.