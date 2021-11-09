Tapio remains focused on the team, not the numbers

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team needed a tight end this season and they found one in the form of senior tight end Hunter Weigel.
With Weigel moving from running back to tight end, however, a spot was opened up that needed to be filled in order to keep the Rangers’ offense explosive.
Enter sophomore Damian Tapio.
Tapio fit right into the MI-B offense and became their go-to back of the season, eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark in Friday’s Section 7 Nine-man championship game with Cherry. Rangers head coach Dan Zubich said it’s been clear from a young age that Tapio would make a good football player and that the sophomore stepped up at the right time to claim his spot.
“I first saw Damian years back at the Fourth of July races in Eveleth,” Zubich said. “He was running around doing backflips. I followed him a little bit from when he played basketball and then switched to wrestling and he’s a very good wrestler at that. He’s about the perfect size for a running back and he exceeded my expectations when he earned himself that spot.
“We always knew he was going to be good and he’s always been solid but he put in a lot of work to get ready for this season. He hasn’t had to carry the ball a ton with some of the games we’ve played but he’s averaging almost 11 yards a carry. He’s quick and he just doesn’t go down easy.”
Tapio acknowledged his success and the hard work it took to get to where he is today, but also recognized the importance of his offensive line in creating the gaps for him to escape through.
“A lot of it is just hard work,” Tapio said. “Working hard in the offseason. Working hard on the field. Finding the holes in games and the open lanes. I just have to do what I do.
“I have to hope my linemen block good for me, and they always do. I can’t run by myself and they’ve been very important to what we’re doing out here this season. We gotta have them.”
His coach says his versatility on offense has also helped him along this season and kept him away from just doing one thing really well.
“He does whatever we ask him to do,” Zubich said. “So he’s great being given this role and making the most of it. He can be a lead blocker, he can catch passes and he can run the ball. He’s a hard working kid with a great attitude and those are the kids you need.”
Being just five yards away from 1,000 before Friday night, it was almost guaranteed Tapio would hit it. Still, he doesn’t put much stock into numbers like that.
“It’s kind of just an outcome. If I work hard, good things will happen but I don’t pay attention to it or try to look at it. It’s nice to use to keep going I guess.”
Much like his linemen, the success comes from everyone that supports him on and off the field.
“It’s my linemen, my coaches, my parents, all my teammates. I have to thank them for everything they’ve done as well.”
Tapio is one of the few sophomores that’s gotten significant playing time this season on a team filled with juniors and seniors. Zubich says the age difference was never an issue for the running back, partially because of the other sports he played and where he grew up.
“He’s good friends with some of the seniors from baseball and he’s played with the juniors every other year here in football,” Zubich said. “It’s not as much of an issue as you’d think. He’s adjusted well, better than a younger kid from a bigger school probably.”
For Tapio, this year’s team has been a bit more special simply because he’s had a positive outlook on the entire season.
“It’s just fun here,” Tapio said. “It’s always been fun with this group of guys but I can come here every day and know it’s going to be a fun time.”
While Tapio and the rest of the Rangers have their eyes set on Fertile-Beltrami in Thursday’s state quarterfinal, the sophomore thinks Mountain Iron-Buhl could make some history this year.
“A state championship is something we think about. I think we can win it all this year and I think we have a good chance for it.”
—
A preview on Thursday’s game between Mountain Iron-Buhl and Fertile-Beltrami will be in Thursday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.