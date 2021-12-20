Tapio on top at Jackhammer Invite

PEQUOT LAKES — The Rock Ridge wrestling team placed four wrestlers inside the top eight, with one claiming a title on their way to an 11th place finish out of 28 teams at the Jackhammer Invitational in Pequot Lakes this past weekend.
At 160 pounds, Damian Tapio won his way through four straight matches to claim first in his weight class, posting wins over Otter Tail Central’s Jaxon Rich, Hibbing’s Bryson Larrabee, Albany’s Peyton Krumrei on his way to the championship round. In the finals, he defeated Thief River Falls’ Griffin Lundeen, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state at 152 pounds.
At 120 pounds, Asher Hedblom finished fifth for Rock Ridge, going 5-2 in his bracket. Hedblom picked up wins over Jimmy Carlisle (Albany), Kyle Hacker (Aitkin), Quincy Morey (Barnesvile), Carlisle again and Keigan Hermanson (Thief River Falls).
Also taking fifth for the Wolverines was Gavin Benz at 152 pounds. Benz finished 5-2 and earned his 125th career win during the tournament. Benz won over Ethan Anderson (United Clay Becker), Luke Hoag (Hutchinson), Carson Kullhem (Aitkin), Chance Abraham (Pequot Lakes), and Ethan Bowman (Crookston).
Erik Sundquist went 4-3 on the weekend for Rock Ridge, taking eighth at 145 pounds. Sundquist earned wins over Spencer Kollmann (Albany), Jason Trantina (STaples-Motley), Dawson Gregg (Barnesville) and Kenny Erickson (Aitkin).
The Wolverines wrestled in every weight class except for 285 to finish in 11th place with 98 points.
Wrestlers placing outside the top eight in their weight classes include Gage Benz at 106 (1-2), Jake Neari at 113 (2-2), Colton Gallus at 126 (2-2), Jackson Kendall at 132 (3-2), Jacob Burress at 138 (2-2), Connor Morcom at 145 (1-2), Miigwen Tuchel at 170 (2-2), Gavin Flannigan at 182 (0-2), Keegan Comer at 195 (0-2) and Corey Beier at 220 (0-2).
“Everyone wrestled pretty well,” Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz said. “We had someone at every spot except for one which is nice to see. There were a lot of teams there so it was a good chance to get in a lot of matches.”
The Wolverines will travel to Aitkin today for matches with the Gobblers as well as Pine City. Benz expects the bout with Aitkin to be a solid one.
“They’re a good team. It should be a barnburner between the two of us.”
