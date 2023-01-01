FARGO, N.D. — Members of the Rock Ridge wrestling team traveled to Fargo, North Dakota this past weekend to take part in the 2022 Rumble on the Red, one of the largest high school wrestling tournaments in the nation.
Junior Damian Tapio had the best day among all Wolverines in attendance, finishing seventh with an overall record over the weekend of 5-2. Falling in his first round match, Tapio went on to win four matches in a row in the consolation bracket, eventually working his way to the seventh place match where he took a win over Mora’s Tucker Hass.
“He made it to that second day and kept clawing his way back,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “He wrestled really well. We told him he belongs in this elite group. He is there and he can wrestle with the best because he is one of them now. He’s worked his tail off over the years and now he is reaping the rewards.”
At 126 pounds, Dutch Hedblom went 3-2 overall to place inside the top 12. Jackson Kendall went 2-2 at 138, Colton Gallus was 0-2 at 145, Gavin Flannigan was 0-2 at 170 and Keegan Comer went 0-2 at 195 pounds.
“It was a blast for us,” Benz said. “There were 59 teams there and the wrestling was high caliber. Hopefully the experience we gained will help our wrestlers.”
The Wolverines also had two wrestlers in the JV tournament with Will Strawser going 1-2 at 106 pounds and Kaelan Kimball going 3-2 at 182 pounds.
“Both of them are at the stage in their young career where every match they get will make them better,” Benz said.
Benz went on to praise Tapio further, citing his dedication to the sport at a high level.
“This sport isn’t easy. It’s a physical sport. When you get to the level Damian is at, you step on the mat and get excited. He knows you can’t let up and you have to work hard on and off the mat.
“There is pressure, you need to learn how to deal with it. You start to think about just winning and losing is not in the conversation. You know however that it is a reality. At this level the most important thing is how do you deal with a loss. This is where the difference is between getting better, you need to move on. You need to focus on working even harder. You start to understand how to respond to this part of life. This is what makes this sport different from the others. It truly is a unique and self fulfilling sport.”
Overall, Benz said he was pleased with the way those in attendance performed against high-level talent.
“We were very satisfied with the way we wrestled. We will continue to work, get better and start to prepare for the rest of the season. Time will go by fast and before we know it the section tournaments will be here.”
Rock Ridge is back in action as a team this Thursday when they travel to Proctor for a quadrangular with the Rails, Cloquet and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway.
