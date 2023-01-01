FARGO, N.D. — Members of the Rock Ridge wrestling team traveled to Fargo, North Dakota this past weekend to take part in the 2022 Rumble on the Red, one of the largest high school wrestling tournaments in the nation.

Junior Damian Tapio had the best day among all Wolverines in attendance, finishing seventh with an overall record over the weekend of 5-2. Falling in his first round match, Tapio went on to win four matches in a row in the consolation bracket, eventually working his way to the seventh place match where he took a win over Mora’s Tucker Hass.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments