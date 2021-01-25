Talented Titans small in numbers

NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway wrestling team might not have the numbers, but the Titans sure have the talent.
N-K/G coach Nick Bruss only has eight wrestlers on the roster, which doesn’t bode well in a dual meet, but what the Titan mentor does have is a group of dedicated grapplers, willing to go the extra mile to succeed.
“We have a couple of kids who wrestled tough in the section tournament last year, and they’ve grown into their spots better,” Bruss said.
One of those wrestlers is Brennen Perkovich (junior), who wrestled at 106-pounds last year.
The other two, who placed at the section meet, are Hunter Milstead (eighth-grade) and Mason Marx (sophomore).
“They’ve all made some strides in the offseason, and they’re stronger,” Bruss said. “They will be a lot tougher this year. We’re working on getting some numbers, but the kids we have are working hard. We have a few come back that are going to be a lot tougher than last year.”
Bruss is hoping that Perkovich, Milstead and Marx can take the next step in their development.
“If there’s a section tournament, we expect those three to be in the top four,” Bruss said. “We’re hoping a couple of them get into the section finals, then see where we go from there.
“We have a little work ahead of them yet. They’re still fresh. We have an eighth-grader, a ninth-grader and a kid who’s new, only in his third year of wrestling. They can make big strides being as new as they are.”le
The other five wrestlers include Carter Wilson (senior), Domonick Holcomb (junior), Kayden Moe (sophomore), John Duffy (eighth-grade) and Aidan Duffy (sophomore).
To keep his team motivated, Bruss said they switch practice partners occasionally to keep them on their toes.
“It’s tough because they’re so different in weight,” Bruss said. “You talk to them and make sure if they’re heavier than you’re partner, wrestle with them but don’t use all of your weight against them.
“That’s why we try to switch partners up that way, trying to get a few different guys in the room to show them new things. We keep them motivated that way.”
In some cases, that can be beneficial for the lighter-weight wrestlers going again the heavier wrestlers.
“It does help them get stronger,” Bruss said. “You get a feel for wrestling someone heavier, so when you wrestle somebody your own weight, it feels like they’re not there a lot of times.
“It does help in that sense as long as the heavier kid is smart enough to not put all of their weight on them. At that point, it’s a waste of time. When you get kids that are good practice partners for them, it helps them a lot.”
Bruss said he does a fair amount of work on skills and technique in practices, but more importantly, he wants them well conditioned.
“You can be better than everybody in conditioning,” Bruss said. “That’s the one thing, no matter who you are, you can be better than them with that. We push that hard. We do at least an hour of that.
“We do a lot of live wrestling because that’s where you work on your technique the most. We spend time working on technique and breaking moves down, but as far as wrestling goes, the best way to learn is by doing it.”
As the season progresses, Bruss wants to see continued improvement as individuals and as a team.
“Last year we only had one dual win against Proctor,” Bruss said. “We’re similar to them, but they have a few more kids. We worry about getting kids matches. We want to get them as many matches as possible.
“Some teams have forfeits, just like us, so we try to avoid that by moving kids around to get them as many matches as possible. The more matches they get, the better they get.”
