Talent returns for Wolves

ELY — If Ely volleyball coach Andrea Thomas had just one word to describe the start of her squad’s season this year, it would be “crazy.”
With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic moving the volleyball season to the spring and then back to the fall, starting from scratch with the school year in full swing can feel a little daunting, at first.
“We’ve only had eight days of practice here so it feels like we’re just still getting into the swing of things,” Thomas said Wednesday evening.”
But, that initial set of nerves is making way for excitement for a Timberwolves team that has a lot to live up to in 2020.
“The girls are just so happy to be on the court. It’s hard when your mind set is on spring at first. We had put volleyball to the side so it’s definitely exciting to get back in the gym. The girls did play together in a league down in Duluth this summer, but now they’re back in our gym and it’s a good feeling.”
The Timberwolves are losing seven seniors, five of whom were starters in 2019, from a team that has made it to the Section 7A semifinals two years in a row. Despite that, Thomas says there is a large crop of talent returning that is ready to lead this season.
Ely will be led by McKenna Coughlin, who led the team in kills last year. Thomas described Coughlin as her team’s main play maker.
“She really understands the game well and transitions well on the court and she’s always ready to make plays happen. She’s going to be a big help to us this year.”
Other returners this year include Kellen Thomas and Rachel Coughlin, both of whom are experienced in the back row but will now move up front into middle hitter positions. The Wolves will also rely on Katrina Seliskar in the setter role. From there, Thomas says, many girls will be moving around the last few spots.
“We’re just trying to figure out where everybody fits in at this point. The first few matches are going to be key for us in figuring that out.”
As far as strengths for her squad, Thomas believes that Ely will excel in serving, teamwork and communication.
“Early on I can tell we’re really on top of our serving. And I know communication is going to be big for these girls and I think that even though a lot of them weren’t on the court together last year, playing together in the offseason has really been helpful in terms of getting that teamwork down right away.”
In terms of things to work on, Thomas knows there will be some kinks to work out on just about every team, and her squad is no exception.
“From these first few days, I can tell working on serve receive will be something that will be key for us to work on. And really just getting back into the swing of things. There’s a lot of things you can’t answer until after that first game.”
When it comes to managing expectations after the success of the last few seasons, Thomas wants her squad to perform well, but she knows that things have to be taken one day at a time.
“I feel like the season is still so brand new. We want to sit down and set our goals soon but it’s been such a rush to get back into the gym and getting focused on volleyball and getting into shape. I’d love if we were up there in the upper end of the pack by the end of the year. These girls can really pull it together and play well but we’ll just have to see what happens when they get on the court.”
With COVID-19 defining the season for many teams already, Thomas knows the value of healthy and rested bodies will only increase as time goes on. Due to restrictions put in place by the MSHSL, teams will be playing less contests overall and only a max of two per week. As a result, teams will be traveling less and foregoing weekend tournaments.
“We just have to hope to stay healthy and use this to take care of our bodies and be less worn out. We still have a few road trips that will result in some late nights, but less time on the road overall will hopefully help us out in terms of fatigue.”
The coronavirus has already had a direct impact on the Timberwolves this season, with their season opener against International Falls scheduled for Thursday being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns from the Broncos. Now, they’ll open the season at home on Saturday against Silver Bay.
What does Thomas want to see out of her team in that first game? Teamwork and consistency are at the top of her list.
“I want to see some good coordination out there and really just working through our offense. I’m excited to see how it all shakes out now that we’re playing someone other than our JV team at practice. Normally by now, we’d have had a jamboree and seen a lot of teams from around the area so it’s going to be a lot different going into the first game without that experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.