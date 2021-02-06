Taking her game to the next level; Lehmkuhl will continue swimming at UM-Morris

AURORA — When Mesabi East senior Adrianna Lehmkuhl looks at the pool before any given meet or practice, she knows it's a chance to better herself and keep her focused on the things that are important for her.
Lettering on the Giants swim team since the seventh grade, aiding Mesabi East to three straight section titles and competing on one of the fastest relay teams in the state, Lehmkuhl’s dedication to the pool and the sport of swimming shouldn’t be undersold.
Wednesday, Lehmkuhl committed herself to continuing on with the sport, agreeing to swim for Division III University of Minnesota Morris beginning next year.
For many athletes, giving up on competitive sports after high school is a common occurrence. Given the chance to keep going at the collegiate level, Lehmkuhl says the decision was easy.
“It’s always helped me keep my grades up,” Lehmkuhl said of swimming. “I’ve just found it's a good way to help myself cope with things. It gives me a chance to get out and do something for myself.”
Mesabi East head coach Jon Isaacson says Lehmkuhl’s results in the pool can’t be denied, however, it’s her commitment to improvement that makes her a great athlete.
“More important than the records and the numbers, she’s just a very hard worker,” Isaacson said Wednesday. “She’s a very good teammate and an inspiration to the younger kids. I’m very happy that she’s not sick of swimming yet because I have known some kids who were very good swimmers that wanted nothing to do with the sport after they graduated. I know she’s going to have a good career academically as well and she’ll enjoy being a part of a college team.”
On why she chose UMM, Lehmkuhl says their academic offerings, particularly their pre-veterinary program, stood out to her.
“I know that vet school is very competitive and hard to get into,” Lehmkuhl said. “Morris having a pre-veterinary program really sold me on them and would get me on the right track to getting there in the future.”
When she began swimming in the sixth grade, Lehmkuhl didn’t know where the sport would take her, but ultimately she’s happy with how things have gone so far.
“I started in the sixth grade and really I did it because I just thought it would be something fun. I didn’t know what it would be like at first but I just went from there and it’s worked out.”
Lehmkuhl has competed in numerous events for the Giants, both individually and relays, but she says the 100 yard butterfly is her favorite event of them all.
“I just like how it challenges me. It’s one of those strokes that even when you’re tired, you can’t give up on it. You have to keep going and keep trying. It has to be 100%.”
Looking at her current times and how she hopes to improve, Isaacson says Lehmkuhl will slot in nicely with the D-III Cougars.
“I think it’s a really nice fit for her,” Isaacson said. “She’d rank pretty high amongst the girls already on the team. There will certainly be girls faster than her there but she’ll definitely be able to contribute to the team right away.”
Being a part of three section championships with Mesabi East, Lehmkuhl says she leaves the program knowing her and her teammates have accomplished something special.
“It’s nice to know that we did something like that,” she said. “That we all worked together to achieve these big goals we had in mind. It was a great atmosphere to be around.”
In addition to the section titles, Lehmkuhl also appears twice on the Giants team record board. To those that are looking to follow in her footsteps, Lehmkuhl encourages younger swimmers to stick to their goals.
“Set those goals and work for them. Swimming is one of those sports where you can’t just show up. You have to work for it and you have to try. Just showing up is not enough.”
With the help of her coaches, as well as her family, Lehmkuhl says the support system she has around her has continuously pushed her to get better and to not give up.
“All of my coaches were always there and they would never let any of us give up. You just have to tell yourself to go all out and give your best. You can’t give a little bit. You have to give it your all.
“My parents are the same too. They’ve always been there supporting me throughout my swimming journey. They came and cheered me on and they’d be there to talk after races and practices. They’d tell me to always keep trying. That was the one thing that was repeated from everyone. You just can’t give up.”
As she sets her sights on a new pool and a new team, Lehmkuhl feels she’s ready to set new goals for herself and tackle whatever challenges come her way.
“I hope to just keep trying as hard as I can and set new goals for myself. Hopefully I achieve those goals and meet some new people along the way.”
