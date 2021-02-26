HIBBING — On the theater scene, most plays and musicals have two acts, one that sets up the conflict, then the other has the resolution.
That’s what the Hibbing High School boys basketball team is looking at right now when it travels to play Minnehaha Academy for a 3 p.m. contest today in Minneapolis.
In Act I, the Redhawks came to Hibbing and beat the Bluejackets by 14.
If Hibbing coach Joel McDonald were to write a review on that first Act, he would have given his team a thumbs up.
“From the perspective of the entirety of the game, we were relatively happy with how it went,” McDonald said. “I also think we had a couple of stretches, where if we want a shot at them, we have to clean some things up.
“We had stretches where we turned the ball over too much, and we have to take some higher-percentage shots, too.”
The Bluejackets only had five offensive rebounds in that game, which with the number of shots Hibbing put up, that number isn’t going to cut it.
“When you have those numbers, you’re not making them,” McDonald said. “That leads to a break-out, transition game, especially with their size and speed. We can live the missing good shots, open shots.
“That’s what you want. We had turnovers and quick, contested shots, and we dug ourselves a hole that we ended up in.”
As Act II gets set to begin, McDonald will see just how far his team has come since that game two weeks ago.
The Bluejackets are coming off a three-point victory over Duluth East, which is one of the better teams in the area and in the state in Class 4A.
“If we look at how we’re playing, it’s better since that (frist) game,” McDonald said. “Obviously, they won’t let you play better, but that win (over East) helps with our confidence. We are playing arguably the best team in the state and possibly in the country.
“It’s going to be way easier said than done, but with where we’re at, we’ve progressed since that game, and that’s a good sign. The game still has to happen. We have to play it out. It’s a good time to have this test again to see how we respond. Hopefully, we find ourselves in a game.”
Of course, Minnehaha Academy will have something to say about how Hibbing plays.
“They’re not weak anywhere,” McDonald said. “The guys they have coming off of the bench can’t be called their weakness. They’re tested every day in practice going up against their top seven or eight players.
“They know their roles. It’s tough getting them to make mistakes and do things out of the ordinary. They understand their part in the grand scheme of things.”
