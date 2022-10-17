HIBBING — The question heading into the Section 7A True Team Meet was could anyone catch Grand Rapids?
The Rock Ridge High School girls swimming stood up to the challenge, but the Thunderhawks were a little too much to handle as they won the 7A True Team Meet held Saturday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Grand Rapids scored 2,009.5 points, compared to 1,888.5 points for the Wolverines. Mesabi East was third at 1,655 points, followed by Hibbing with 1,638.
Proctor/Hermantown had 1,396.5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1,349.5, International Falls 1,121, Northeast Range/Ely 1,058.5, Two Harbors/Silver Bay 756, Chisholm 650 and Duluth Denfeld 634.5.
Rock Ridge coach Perry Brown couldn't have been more pleased with how his team performed during the meet.
“The girls swam well,” Brown said. “We had a little bit bigger team to go up against. Grand Rapids is a tough team, but they’re not much tougher than us. We got out there with the points early on, so we out-distanced some of the other teams.
“It was a lot of fun because we had a lot of good races with this many girls here and all competing in four relays and four individual events. We had tons of good times, races.”
Actually, Brown thought he might have enough depth to catch Grand Rapids.
Rock Ridge didn’t place first in any of the events.
That spot was dominated by Grand Rapids, with Hibbing getting three first, but they still didn’t finish too far behind the Thunderhawks.
The best placer was was Samantha Bartovich, who was third in the 500 freestyle (5:55.99). She was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.48).
Bartovich teamed with Amelia Kober, Anna Heinonen and Mia Start to place fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.17).
Fifth-place finishes were taken by Maggie Gripp, Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick and Emma Vukmanich in the 200 medley relay (2:06.25); Stark in the 200 individual medley (2:35.07); Heinonen in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.54); and Bartovich, Stark, Vukmanich and Pechonick in the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.52).
“They had 2,000-some points, and we had almost 1,900-points, so we were just over 100 points behind them,” Brown said. “We didn’t swim quite as well, and they swam well.
“We needed to be a little bit faster. Our sprinting wasn’t up there, but our odd strokes — the fly, the back and the breaststroke — we we’re good. Our relays were good, but we need a little bit more sprinting. That comes at the end of the season for us.”
The Bluejackets did get three firsts in the meet.
Geli Stenson won the 200 and 500 freestyles in 2:03.85 and 5:43.34, respectively.
Stenson, along with Macie Emerson, Emery Maki and Madison St. George, captured the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.05.
“We swam par for the course,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We didn’t light the world on fire, but we also didn’t have a bad meet. The best thing that happened is we pushed through some hard stuff.
“That’s going to get you farther in the long run than anything else.”
Hibbing actually held on to third place before the Giants caught them.
“I was surprised that we were in third place for a good portion of the meet,” Veneziano said. “We got caught a little bit at the end, but I think we did well. Had we gotten third place, I would have thought we had an outstanding meet.
“We were that close. I’m happy with it, but I wasn’t putting a whole lot of stock in the outcome of the meet, but it was nice to know we were right there. We swam for the most part, courageously. You could tell that they were struggling in their races. They pushed through hard. I have to give them credit for that.”
Madison St. George had a second-place finish in the the 100 butterfly (1:06.92); and Emerson was fifth in the 50 freestyle (26.90).
Grand Rapids got individual wins from Alyssa Jackson in the 200 individual medley; Sophia Verke in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke; Hannah Rauzi in the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle; and Makenzie Mustar in diving.
Verke, Rauzi, Jackson and Chloe Petersen won the 200 medley relay; and Verke, Jackson, Peterson and Rauzi won the 200 freestyle relay.
Mesabi East got second-place finishes from Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton and Adriana Sheets in the 200 medley relay (2:02.75), Sheets in the 50 freestyle (26.35) and 100 freestyle (57.42) and Aubree Skelton, Sheets, Layman and Kyra Skelton in the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.84); a fourth from Mae Layman in the 200 individual medley (2:32.97); a third from Kyra Skelton in the 100 butterfly (1:08.18); a fifth from Layman in the 100 butterfly (1:09.68); a fourth from Aubree Skelton in the 100 freestyle (59.18); a third from Kiera Saumer, Kerbie Olmstead, Layman and Aubree Skelton in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.35); and a fourth from Cullen-Line in the 100 backstroke (1:08.60).
Lily Tedrick of Northeast Range/Ely was third in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.07 and in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.17).
Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard won the other event, the 50 freestyle in 26.06. She was third in the 100 freestyle (58.21).
Teams: 1. Grand Rapids 2,009.5; 2. Rock Ridge 1,888.5; 3. Mesabi East 1,655; 4. Hibbing 1,638; 5. Proctor/Hermantown 1,369.5; 6. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1,349.5; 7. International Falls 1,121; 8. Northeast Range/Ely 1,058.5; 9. Two Harbors/Silver Bay 756; 10. Chisholm 650; 11. Duluth Denfeld 634.5.
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen, 1:55.24; 2. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:02.75; 3. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Ada Jackson), 2:05.77; 4. Proctor/Hermantown (Samantha Stevens, Norah Gunderson, Emma Bobbitt, Summer Kienzle), 2:06.04; 5. Rock Ridge (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:06.25; 6. Northeast Range/Ely (Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Morgan McClleland), 2:07.53; 7. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters), 2:10.66; 8. International Falls (Mary Versteeg, Quianna Ford, Jillian Bilben, Kendra Kalstad), 2:10.85.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:03.85; 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:07.74; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:09.27; 4. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:10.48; 5. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:11.58; 6. Dani Logan, RR, 2:13.36; 7. Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:16.83; 8. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 2:17.67.
200 individual medley — 1. Jackson, GR, 2:27.38; 2. Gunderson, PH, 2:28.91; 3. Tedrick, NRE, 2:31.07; 4. Mae Layman, ME, 2:32.97; 5. Mia Stark, RR, 2:35.07; 6. Madison St. George, H, 2:35.24; 7. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:36.17; 8. Laney Gunderson, PH, 2:38.01.
50 freestyle — 1. Tresa Baumgard, C, 26.06; 2. Sheets, ME, 26.35; 3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.56; 4. Petersen, GR, 26.67; 5. Macie Emerson, H, 26.90; 6. Aubree Skelton, ME, 26. 93; 7. Livia Dugas, THSB, 27:09; 8. Bilben, IF, 27.10.
Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 366.20; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 339.45; 3. Claire Roufs, DD, 325.50; 4. Liv Christner, DD, 321.85; 5. Gaby Saice, ME, 301.95; 6. Elly Blazevic, DD, 301.55; 7. Rilee Duvorec, CEC, 287.90; 8. Jessica Pagelkof, CEC, 282.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Verke, GR, 1:05.34; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:06.92; 3. Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:08.18; 4. Petersen, GR, 1:09.22; 5. Layman, ME, 1:09.68; 6. Pechonick, RR, 1:10.33; 7. Raini Gibson, H, 1:10.51; 8. Riley St. George, H, 1:11.16.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.74; 2. Sheets, ME, 57.42; 3. Baumgard, C, 58.21; 4. Aubree Skelton, ME, 59.18; 5. Sandman, CEC., 59.21; 6. Stark, RR, 59.83; 7. Maki, H, 59.84; 8. Emerson, H, 1:00.19.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:43.34; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:52.96; 3. Niksich, PH, 5:55.99; 4. Bartovich, RR, 5:55.99; 5. Dugas, THSB, 6:02.79; 6. Logan, RR, 6:03.36; 7. Butzke, ME, 6:08.45; 8. Peterson, CEC, 6:11.60.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Verke, Jackson, Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 1:43.92; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.21; 3. Mesabi East (Kiera Saumer, Kerbie Olmstead, Layman, Aubree Skelton), 1:49.35; 4. Rock Ridge (Bartovich, Amelia Kober, Heinonen, Stark), 1:51.17; 5. Grand Rapids (Lauren Rauzi, Treasure Jager, Alaina Grochowski, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:51.24; 6. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Julia Peterson, Emma Peterson, Sandman), 1:51.52; 7. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Larson, Thompson, McClelland), 1:52.45; 8. Two Harbors/Silver Bay (Maddy Bjornstad, Erica Kaczrowski, Ava Oswald-Swenson, Dugas), 1:53.10.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:03.48; 2. Jackson, GR, 1:05.03; 3. Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.09; 4. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:08.60; 5. Smith, GR, 1:09.50; 6. Kalisch, H, 1:09.87; 7. Gripp, RR, 1:10.23; 8. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:10.92.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:11.92; 2. Gunderson, PH, 1:15.03; 3. Tedrick, NRE, 1:15.17; 4. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:17.08; 5. Heinonen, RR, 1:18.54; 6. Jaana Harju, PH, 1:21.18; 7. (tie) Ford, IF, Kalstad, IF, 1:21.47.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson), 3:54.05; 2. Mesabi East (Aubree Skelton, Sheets, Layman, Kyra Skelton), 3:55.84; 3. Grand Rapids (Nevaeh Hoard, Jager, Smith, Jackson), 4:02.72; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Emma Peterson, Julia Peterson, Sandman), 4:06.71; 5. Rock Ridge (Bartovich, Stark, Vukmanich, Pechonick), 4:10.52; 6. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Megan Gunderson, Harju, Niksich), 4:14.26; 7. Rock Ridge (Elise Hoard, Ellie Bjorge, Logan, Jaelyn Parks), 4:14.33; 8. Rock Ridge (Harju, Maggie Koskela, Allison Anderson, Paige Robillard), 4:16.85.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.