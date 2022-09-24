T’Hawks blow by ‘Jackets

Hibbing’s Jack Bautch (23) is tackled by Grand Rapids’ Devin Kinkel and an unidentified player during the first half of their game Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.

 Gary Giombetti

MOUNTAIN IRON — The first year Hibbing High School football coach Shaun Howard coached against Grand Rapids, the Bluejackets beat the Thunderhawks 13-8.

Since that time, Grand Rapids has owned the series, including a 63-0 victory Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.

