HIBBING — Six teams finally got the chance to compete and Hibbing Relays Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Joining the Bluejackets in the meet, which is all relays and no scores are kept, were Rock Ridge, Mesabi East, Chisholm, International Falls and Duluth East.
It was a chance for each team to get away from practice and compete against one another in a meet setting.
“It was good,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “They did a good job. All of the stuff that you need to have all year long, we accomplished today. We had a good warmup. They were prepared for the meet.
“They also swam well today. I’m thoroughly pleased. These guys competed well.”
Hibbing only won one relay, the diving relay as Tyler Fosso, Cole Hughes and Wylie Stenson scored a combined total of 515.05 points. Fosso won the overall competition with 207.00 points. Hughes had 161.00 and Stenson 147.05.
Even though it was all a relay meet, Veneziano was still looking for the slightest advantage from his swimmers.
“I was looking for times of their individual legs to base training off of it right now,” Veneziano said. “This was an entrance into the season as far as warming up, getting ready to compete and competing.
“From here, I base a lot of our training on how we performed tonight. It’s a good start.”
The Greyhounds placed first in all of the other events, which included the 200 medley relay, 1000 freestyle relay, 300 backstroke relay, 200 freestyle relay, 300 breaststroke relay, 400 freestyle relay, the 3x66 butterfly relay, 300 freestyle relay and 500 individual medley relay.
Hibbing was second in the 200 medley relay, the 300 backstroke relay, the 300 breaststroke relay, the 400 freestyle relay and 500 individual medley relay. The Bluejackets were third in the 3x66 breaststroke relay.
Rock Ridge was second in the 200 freestyle relay, and third in the 200 medley relay, the 1000 freestyle relay, 300 backstroke relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Mesabi East was third in the 200 freestyle relay and 300 freestyle relay.
Like Veneziano, Giants’ coach Teresa Layman liked the fact that her team got to compete against those five other teams.
“It was a lot of fun,” Layman said. “They couldn’t wait. It’s better than practice. They stepped up well. I liked that they went after it. They didn’t hold back. We’ve got a long way to go, but I think they can do it. I’m proud of them.”
Hibbing Relays
200 medley relay — 2. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson), 1:47.57; 3. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Gabriel Aagenes, Nathan Spiering, Anthony Hecimovich), 1:51.37; 4. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:52.60; 6. Rock Ridge (Tye Hiltunen, Anthony Nemanich, Leighton Ongalo, John Kendall), 1:57.59; 9. Hibbing (Mathew Philips, Griffin Benedict, Cooper Peake, Matthew Sandness), 2:06.81; 10. Rock Ridge (Hunter LaMourea, Aiden Bird, Gus Maki, Mikko Sundquist), 2:24.35; 11. Hibbing (Caleb Buus, Christian Massich, Alex Hanegmon, Ben Fagerstrom), 2:28.40; 12. Rock Ridge (AJ Hultman, Beau Akerson, Max Gritzmacher, Xander Wilhelm), 2:28.67; 13. Chisholm (Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Brent Dragony, Dillon Splinter), 2:34.64; 14. Hibbing (Ben Zollar, Dallas Hoover, John Lund, Taneli Massingill), 2:44.39.
1000 freestyle relay — 3. Rock Ridge (Hecimovich, Sundquist, AJ Hultman), 11:46.27; 5. Hibbing (Kellen Fisher, Reilly Benedict, Tim Ranta), 12:53.80; 7. Chisholm (Noah Verant, Pace Yukich, Preston Succio), 15:51.05.
300 backstroke relay — 2. Hibbing (Hadrava, Emerson, Mathew Philips), 3:09.94; 3. Rock Ridge (George, Ongalo, Kendall), 3:16.16; 4. Mesabi East (Schroeder, Steele, Connor Feldt), 3:27.50; 7. Rock Ridge (LaMourea, Tye Hiltunen, Gritzmacher), 3:56.30; 9. Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Dillon Splinter, Howard), 4:25.95.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Aagenes, Sundquist, Hecimovich), 1:37.62; 3. Mesabi East (Steele, Isak Schroeder, Williams, Layman), 1:39.66. 6. Hibbing (Sandness, Fisher, Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict), 1:54.66; 7. Hibbing (Logan Drews, Hanegmon, Kai Strom, Ranta), 1:55.88; 8. Peake, Massich, Buus, Hoover), 2:02.74; 9. Mesabi East (Leete, Danny Knapper, Gavyn Ray, Lathan Rooda), 2:02.87; 10. Rock Ridge (Bird, Gus Maki, Beau Akerson, Carson Engel), 2:03.07; 11. Hibbing (Zollar, Massingill, Fagerstrom, Lund), 2:15.64; 15. Chisholm (Tristan Holewa, Verant, Joe LIndsay, Hunter Higgins), 3:05.93.
Diving relay — 1. Hibbing (Tyler Fosso, 207, Cole Hughes 161, Wylie Stenson 147.05), 515.05.
300 breaststroke relay — 2. Hibbing (Riipinen, Emerson, Mathew Philips), 3:30.80; 5. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Bird, Nemanich), 3:55.96; 7. Hibbing (Griffin Benedict, Hangemon, Strom), 4:12.57; 9. Chisholm (Dragony, Nathan Wangensteen, Yukich), 4:49.81.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Hibbing (Hadrava, Ben Philips, Riipinen, Emerson), 3:39.13; 3. Rock Ridge (George, Hecimovich, Kendall, Sundquist), 3:41.48; 5. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Isak Schroeder, Layman, Leete), 3:52.62; 7. Hibbing (Fosso, Drews, Reilly Benedict, Fisher), 4:24.76; 8. Rock Ridge (Ongalo, Sundquist, Hultman, Engel), 43:40.44; 11. Mesabi East (Knapper, Feldt, Ray, Rooda), 5:00.25; 12. Chisholm (Succio, Yukich, Sjogren, Higgins), 6:22.84.
3x66 butterfly relay — 3. Hibbing (Sandness, Ben Philips, Peake), 2:06.08; 5. Rock Ridge (Maki, Hiltunen, Akerson), 2:17.94; 6. Hibbing (Strom, Hanegmon, Stenson), 2:29.96.
300 freestyle relay — 3. Mesabi East (Williams, Logan Schroeder, Leete, Isak Schroeder), 2:50.62; 4. Hibbing (Drews, Griffin Benedict, Reilly Benedict, Fisher), 3:07.39; 6. Hibbing (Hughes, Buus, Ranta, Fosso), 3:20.59; 7. Rock Ridge (Aagenes, LaMourea, Akerson, Hiltunen), 3:28.15; 8. Hibbing (Zollar, Strom, Hoover, Stenson), 3:33.59; Mesabi East (Knapper, Feldt, Ray, Rooda), 3:37.42; 12. Rock Ridge (Gritzmacher, Hultumen, Engel, Wilhelm), 3:55.90; 13. Chisholm (Nathan Wangensteen, Yukich, Dillon Splinter, Lindsay), 4:121.95.
500 individual medley relay — 2. Hibbing (Hadrava, Riipinen, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips), 5:43.65; 4. Mesabi East (Layman, Steele, Isak Schroeder, Williams), 5:49.58; 5. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Bird, Ongalo, Nemanich), 6:02.02; 9. Chisholm (Howard, Verant, Dragony, Nathan Wangensteen), 7:22.50.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 93
Lakeview Christian Academy 30
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got 24 points from Jude Sundquist and 21 from Noah Sundquist en route to the victory over the Lions Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were Nathan Showalter with 13 and July Abernathy 11.
Matthew Wright had 16 points for Lakeview Christian Academy.
LCA 20 10 — 30
CHS 53 40 — 93
Lakeview Christian Academy: Landon Puffer 2, Matthew Wright 16, Kalen Lundberg 2, Anders Easty 6, Josh Johnson 4.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 21, Ethan Lauzen 2, Jude Sundquist 24, Hayden Roche 5, July Abernathy 11, Shane Zancouske 6, Sean Fleming 5, Nathan Showalter 13, Charlie Thompson 2, Phil Barnard 4.
Total Fouls: Lakeview Christian Academy 16; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Lakeview Christian Academy 10-19; Chisholm 6-12; 3-pointers: Wright 2, Jude Sundquist 2, Roche, Fleming, Showalter.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 48
Deer River 47
DEER RIVER — The Raiders got 23 points from Jadin Saville, then they held on at the end to beat the Warriors by one Thursday on the road.
Chloe Hansen also hit double figures for Greenway with 10.
CoCo Bowstring had 15 points for Deer River.
GHS 26 22 — 48
DR 21 26 — 47
Greenway: Klara Finke 2, Emmalee Oviatt 9, Alyzzia Roy 4, Chloe Hansen 10, Jadin Saville 23.
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 9, Ella Storlie 3, Katie Storlie 9, Jess Reigel 8, CoCo Bowstring 15, Grace Bergland 3.
Total Fouls: Greenway 19; Deer River 19; Fouled Out: Hansen, Bowstring; Free Throws: Greenway 5-8; Deer River 9-20; 3-pointers: Oviatt, Roy, Saville 4, Edwards 2, Katie Storlie, Reigel.
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1 OT
CLOQUET — Julia Gherardi scored late in the third period as the Bluejackets salvaged a tie with the Lumberjacks at the Pine Valley Ice Shelter Thursday.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We had to jockey our lineup, and I was pleased with what the kids did. They worked hard for 59 minutes in a place that’s hard to play in.
“Cloquet plays good defense. I was pleased with the response after our last game. I was pleased with the effort.”
Addison Hess made 38 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“Addison played a nice game,” Hyduke said. “The shots weren’t indicative of the game. Territorially, the game was even. Cloquet put a lot more shots on the net when they had a chance. They got them through.
“We passed up some shots, and we had a lot of shots blocked, but Addison kept us in a position to compete and win. She gave us a chance in a tight game.”
Dana Jones scored at 3:42 of the third period, and Roena Diver had 16 saves in goal for Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
HC 0 0 1 0 — 1
CEC 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 1. CEC, Dana Jones (Marina Dostal), 3:42; 2. HC, Julia Gherardi (Aune Boben), 15:19.
Overtime — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 10-11-13-4—38; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Roena Diver 5-4-4-3—16.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2-4.
