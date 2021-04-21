HIBBING — In her first season as Hibbing High School golf coach, Kristen Sundvall will be put to the test.
As it stands now, Sundvall hasn’t seen any of her golfers, boys or girls, so she’s in the process of learning their games.
As far as the physical part of the game goes, Sundvall has some quality golfers, so the one thing Sundvall will be working on is the mental part of their games.
The main thing, however, is the fact that the Bluejackets will be able to resume their season after missing last year due to COVID-19.
“The kids are excited to get out and hit some balls,” Sundvall said. “The fact that we didn’t have a season gets everybody excited for this season. They want to get some golf in.”
Of course, there’s some new rules, or protocols this season.
“There’s a limit to how many people you can half, and there’s a limit on how far you can travel,” Sundvall said. “They want to shy away from back-to-back days, and there’s not going to be as many meets as they typically have.
“You can either have 16 teams or 72 individuals, whichever is fewer.”
On the boys side, Sundvall has seniors Conner Willard, Erick Sanborn, Mike Andrican and David Platt.
“From what I hear, I have some good golfers,” Sundvall said. “Unfortunately, I have been able to see what they can do. I asked the kids what their goals were for this season. Conner wants to be shooting par or under.
“I want to help him get the mental part of his game under control. Physically, he’s got what he needs. We have to push past it and reach his goals. Erick, I want twork on his consistency. With Michael, I don’t know much about him, and David is new.”
There’s two juniors Nick Horvath, Ryley Grunenwald.
“I asked them what their best score was two years ago, but that’s a long time for the kids,” Sundvall said. “Ryley was shooting in the mid-40s, so I want to get him down to the upper 30s.
Payton Taylor is the lone sophomore, then there’s freshmen Dawson Peterson, Tim Ranta, Dylan Horvath, Nick Ruzich and Sam Gabardi.
“Dawson has a beautiful, smooth swing,” Sundvall said. “He hits the ball a mile from what I can see. He keeps it under control.”
As far as the meets go, Sundvall will use a seniority list to start until she can get a better look at her players.
“It’s not going to be hard to get six out of that,” Sundvall said. “From the little I can see out of them, we’ll have a different way of evaluating the kids when you have been able to golf at all.
“The growth they can do depends on how much they did over the last summer. It’s hard to pick who’s going to the meets based on scores from two years ago.”
On the girls side, Sundvall only has three golfers, Alison Trullinger (junior), Kate Toewe (freshman) and Kylee McLaughlin (senior).
To have a full team score, Sundvall will have to bring up some junior high golfers to round out the team.
“Kate has a nice swing, and potential for the future,” Sundvall said. “We only have a couple of JV meets, so it will be hard for the girls to get any golf experience. That’s going to come at the varsity meets.
“That’s the only option they have. We have to grow them.”
Being a first-year coach, the one thing Sundvall has to preach is course management.
“I want them to focus on the mental game that I was lacking when I was younger,” Sundvall said. “I want them to look at the course to see how to get their best scores. That’s the biggest thing I want them to focus on.
“I’m coming in with a fresh eye and a clean slate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.