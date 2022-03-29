Chisholm senior Jude Sundquist, second from left, signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at South Dakota State University, beginning in the ball of 2022. Seated with Sundquist are his father, Chris (left), brother Noah, and mother Shannon.
CHISHOLM — It’s been awhile since Jude Sundquist has played baseball with his brother, Eli, but that’s going to change.
The Chisholm High School senior has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at South Dakota State University, beginning in the fall of 2022.
For Sundquist, it was the right thing to do.
“I felt it was the right choice,” Sundquist said. “I had a few other offers and a few other schools talking to me during the course of the last couple of years. South Dakota State and the coaching staff was the best option for me.”
SDSU fit both of Sundquist’s criteria academically and athletically.
“They were both the best option,” Sundquist said. “And, I get to play with my older brother again for another four years.”
Eli has another three years of eligibility left, and Sundquist never thought twice about being his teammate again.
Sundquist, who also plays football and basketball, never had the option of continuing his education in those sports.
“I never had any offers in the other two sports,” Sundquist said. “I focused on baseball for two straight summers.”
To have his college decision out of the way was a big weight lifted off of Sundquist’s shoulders.
“For a while, it was,” Sundquist said. “As soon as I signed, I had a sigh of relief. Now, I get to play college baseball with a scholarship. It’s a big stress relief. Now, I can finally focus more now, and not try to get another offer.”
Sundquist is looking forward to the spring season with his Bluestreaks teammates, but he’s also looking ahead to his inclusion with the Jackrabbits.
“I’m excited about that because it’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Sundquist said. “I’ve always wanted to play at the next level. Now, I get to play at the next level with my older brother.
