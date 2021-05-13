EVELETH — Through five and a half innings, the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia softball teams found themselves in a tight battle Thursday night with the Bears holding the slight edge 3-2.
But a powerful offensive strike in the bottom of the sixth and standout pitching from sophomore Lydia Delich pushed Eveleth-Gilbert over the hump as they downed the Blue Devils 7-2.
Delich went the distance for the Golden Bears, surrendering just the two runs in a complete game effort. Delich gave up eight hits, walked two and fanned six along the way in the win.
Seventh grader Ayla Lokken got the start for Virginia. Lokken went five and 2/3 innings for the Devils, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks. She struck out two.
Eighth grader Allison Fink pitched the final third of an inning for the Devils, surrendering the last three runs (one earned) on two hits.
Virginia got the scoring started in the top of the second. Senior Jayda Westerbur reached on a leadoff blooper to right field and then moved herself all the way to third on a pair of wild pitches from Delich.
Later with two runners on and two outs, Grace Phenning bashed a single to right field to score Westerbur and Mary Skorich (reaching earlier on a walk) to put the Devils up 2-0.
Eveleth-Gilbert got one back in the bottom of the second. With a runner on second, Anna Beaudette hit a single to center field to score Ava Thompson, cutting the deficit in half. Thompson reached earlier in the inning with a leadoff single to left.
Eveleth-Gilbert kept the offense moving in the bottom of the third. A two-out single from Lauren Lautigar and a walk to Afton Roberts put runners on first and second. Ava Thompson then crushed a ball to deep left-center field, scoring both runners to put the Bears on top, 3-2.
The contest remained close until the bottom of the sixth, but Virginia had their own opportunities to bust the game open. The Devils left the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, giving away their best opportunity of the day. Delich was able to get out of the jam to keep the runners from home, setting up the Bears strong home half of the inning.
With Kemp on second base with one out, Beaudette came up big again for the Bears, this time ripping a single up the middle to get the scoring started in the sixth. Beaudette’s RBI single put the Bears up 4-2, but they weren’t finished just yet.
A single from Joey Westby turned into a double thanks to some timely baserunning by herself and Beaudette. Now two outs recorded and the Bears back at the top of the lineup and facing a new pitcher in Fink, Delich hit one to deep left field that landed inside the fence but hopped over it on the bounce for a ground rule double, scoring two runs to double the Bears lead to four, 6-2.
Lautigar collected another hit on the next at bat with a double that scored Delich. The run put Eveleth-Gilbert up 7-2, a score that stood after Delich closed things out in the top of the seventh.
With her team etching a win against their closest rivals, Bears head coach Paula Dundas said the key to Thursday night’s win was confidence.
“The girls just felt good,” Dundas said. “The confidence was there in every girl and they came to play offensively and defensively. We hit the ball well and scored some runs when we needed to and played great defense to back that up.”
Dundas said it's clear her team is continuing to grow as the season progresses.
“In the past, one mistake would snowball for us but now we know how to hit the reset button. It’s okay to make those mistakes but now it’s about how we recover from rhythm and I think we did that well tonight.”
Virginia head coach Bob Cohn commended both squads on a hard fought game filled with strong defense and solid pitching.
“Both sides played things pretty well I thought,” Cohn said. “We both made some great plays and we were close to a few more that would’ve saved some runs. I thought all the pitchers out there pitched well tonight. Delich pitched very well and she’s one of the tougher ones in our section and our seventh grader Ayla looked good at times as well. It was a well played game but the Bears beat us tonight.”
Both coaches agreed that Delich’s performance in the circle dictated the direction of the game, with her work in the later innings being a standout.
“She’s a smart pitcher,” Cohn said. “Watching her over the last few years you can tell she reads the batters so well. Our girls got in there and got some good swings and some good hits off of her but she was on her game at the end. If she’s on and she’s hot, the Bears are going to go a long way in the section.”
“Lydia threw well,” Dundas agreed. “I think with anything, there’s a learning curve. You learn the hitters as the game goes on and figure out what works and what doesn’t work. Lydia is great at finding those spots they can’t hit and keeping other teams off balance. That’s all we can ask of her and she did a great job of it tonight.”
Aiding Delich’s performance was the Bear’s defense, something Dundas says has continued to look sharper with time.
“The girls have been working hard on the problems we’ve been having defensively. We’re getting our confidence back by playing these games. When everybody is healthy, you saw it tonight, these girls can play a wonderful defensive game and that’s what we’re going to need moving forward.”
A rivalry game between two schools soon to be one, Cohn believes things are looking up for the future Rock Ridge softball program.
“Both of our programs have a lot of talented, younger kids coming up so I think the future looks so bright for Rock Ridge softball. Hopefully the girls continue to work and continue to play as much as they can and put in that extra time. When we come together, whether it be in one year or two, I think the girls on both sides will be so ready to put together a great softball program.
Virginia will be back in action today at 2 p.m. when they host Carlton. Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Duluth on Monday to take on the Denfeld Hunters in a doubleheader.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 14,
Littlefork-Big Falls 4, F/6
At Mountain Iron, the MI-B softball team avenged a 7-6 loss to the Vikings earlier in the season by downing Littlefork-Big Falls, 14-4 in six innings Thursday evening.
Cece Schneider got the win in the circle for the Rangers, throwing all six innings. She gave up the four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Maleah Milton led the way going 3-3 with two triples and three RBIs. Alix Swanson also had a solid day going 2-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White said Thursday’s win was important in many ways. Firstly as a way to bounce back after a close loss to Ely on Monday and secondly as a show of improvement compared to their first outing against L-BF.
“We left 12 runners on base in that game we lost to Ely,” White said. “So it was very important for us to forget about that and bounce back. We came into this game emphasizing that we had to move those runners over and get them across the plate and we did that tonight.
“We also lost to Littlefork by one run earlier in the season in a game filled with defensive mistakes. It was another game where we left runners on and couldn’t score them. Tonight we fixed all of that. The offense was able to move girls over and score them and our defense stepped up as well.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-6) will host Deer River today at 4:30 p.m.
