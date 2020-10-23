MOUNTAIN IRON — The Eveleth-Gilbert football team had little answer for the all-around game of the International Falls Broncos Friday afternoon. As a result, the Broncos were able to move down the field on the ground or through the air and score often on their way to a 42-0 win over the Golden Bears at Mountain Iron-Buhl Field.
The International Falls (1-2) running game was helmed by junior Diego Christianson and senior Riley Larson, who took most of the reps that sustained each Broncos drive. Quarterback Ben Glowack occasionally opted for passes to receivers Tucker Hell, Cullen Rein and Tristan Thompson who ran for many yards after the catch to aid the International Falls offense.
Eveleth-Gilbert (0-3) opted for the air assault for most of the game. Following an injury to senior running back Tommy Schlotec, Bears quarterback Brandon Lind set his sights often on wide out Nick Troutwine and tight end Will Bittmann. Lind also connected with senior running back Jake Sickel on the ground as well as in the air early on.
Schlotec’s injury, as well as a host of other Golden Bear injuries, did Eveleth-Gilbert no favors as their numbers on the sideline continued to dwindle.
A solid return on the opening kickoff from Sickel allowed the Bears to start their first drive at their own 44. On their first play from scrimmage, Lind found Sickel through the air for 16 yards, putting his team in enemy territory at the 40-yard line.
That’s about as good as things got for the Golden Bears, however, Sickel ran for four more yards over the next three plays and an incomplete pass from Lind on fourth down turned the ball over on downs. The Broncos took over on their own 36.
International Falls wasted no time as Glowack connected with Larson on the first play of the drive for a 24 yard reception. Two plays later, Glowack found Christianson through the air for another 18 yards, putting his squad on the Eveleth-Gilbert 22.
On third and six, Glowack found Thompson for a catch but only gained three yards, forcing the Broncos to go for it on fourth down. The Bears bailed International Falls out, however, committing a penalty that moved the Broncos past the line to gain, giving them a first and goal from the 10.
On third down, six yards from the end zone, Glowack took the snap and hung onto the ball for a keeper, scoring for the first Broncos touchdown of the game. On the two-point conversion, Glowack found Hell in the end zone to tack on two more, making it 8-0 International Falls with 7:45 to play in the opening quarter.
The Golden Bears held strong defensively for the rest of the first quarter. After punting it away on their next drive, Eveleth-Gilbert got the ball back in their hands quickly after a Glowack fumble ended up being recovered by E-G defensive lineman Nate Nemec.
Starting at their own 42 now, the Bears couldn’t muster up much on offense. On a fourth and inches, Eveleth-Gilbert fumbled the ball themselves and gave it right back to the Broncos. Time winding down, International Falls held an 8-0 advantage through one quarter.
The Broncos next scoring drive started with 9:25 to play in the half. Starting from their own 41, Christianson took multiple handoffs, each for big chunks of real estate, eventually pulling up at the Eveleth-Gilbert 30-yard.
From there, Glowack aired it out to Hell who brought it down for a 28-yard reception. Glowack was able to punch it into the end zone a few plays later from one yard out, making it 16-0 following the two-point conversion.
Taking over with 6:20 to play in the half, the next Golden Bears drive struggled out of the gate as three straight incomplete passes from Lind made it fourth and 10 from their own 44.
On the ensuing punt attempt, the ball sailed past the Bears punter, who was forced to just fall on the ball, giving the Broncos another chance to score. This time, they started at the Eveleth-Gilbert 30.
Christianson took the handoff on the first snap for four yards just before Glowack connected with Hell 22 yards down field to set up another first and goal from the two-yard line.
Christianson finally found his way into the end zone, rushing in from two yards out, making it a 24-0 game less than a minute and a half after the last International Falls score.
Eveleth-Gilbert continued to air it out in the direction of Bittmann and Troutwine
That score held through the end of the first half, but the Broncos expanded upon it in the third and fourth quarters using their tried and true methods from before.
International Falls extended their lead to 32 points on their second drive of the third frame. A 19-yard touchdown pass from Glowack to Hell made it 30-0 and the ensuing two-point conversion upped it to 32.
The Broncos added two more in the beginning of the fourth quarter after a Golden Bear fumble in the end zone became a tackle for loss resulting in an International Falls safety.
The Broncos added one final score on a short two-yard run from Bennett Smith and tacked on the two-point conversion to make it 42-0. That score held through the end of the contest.
After the game, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Derek Malner said things looked competitive early on in the game, but things quickly got out of hand when the Golden Bear injury report started to grow.
“We suffered quite a few injuries,” Malner said. “We end up with five starters out in the first half. Injuries everywhere you could think of; arms, knees, ribs. We tried to fight but it’s tough to fight through all of that.”
Malner said the injury to Schlotec really rocked the team defensively with the senior linebacker considered the most experienced of all the Bears on the field.
“When players like him go down, it affects everyone mentally. We have to be able to overcome that mental side but the guys get scared. You’re worried about your leader when he goes down and other guys can try to step up to be in his place, but you can’t replace his experience and ability out there.”
Out of the 24 players that were suited up to play for the Bears on Friday, nearly a third of them ended the game with some type of injury. Malner said there will have to be an evaluation of the team on Monday to figure out if next Friday’s game against Two Harbors is even feasible.
“I think our expectations definitely have to change based on today’s game. We have to ask where we go from here. Guys are getting hit hard and injuries are of course going to happen but when your backups are even younger and less capable, you have to decide if it’s wise to put those younger healthy players on the field next week.”
Ultimately, Malner still wants his team to have fun and be competitive, but their overall health has to come first.
“We have to be able to find that winning combination but we also have to know where the line is between tough and stupid. If they’re banged up at school and wearing slings to class and then come to practice and try and play at full strength, is it really smart to let them play?
“We just have to pray we get healthy. If we are, we can focus on Two Harbors. Hopefully we can turn this around and have some fun, make some plays and be a competitive team.”
