CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School softball team is going to succeed during the 2022 season, three people have to come through — Katie Pearson, Torri Castagneri and Molly Sundquist.
Those three are Bluestreak seniors, and Chisholm coach Don Quirk knows their importance to this team.
After losing five seniors last year, including two pitchers, Pearson, Castagneri and Sundquist are important pieces to this puzzle.
“We’re trying to figure things out, like every year,” Quirk said. “We lost primarily our entire infield and outfield, so there’s jobs out there to be had. I’m hoping they can be productive on the offensive ends with their bats.
“We had COVID, and we were lucky to have a season last year. They haven’t had a lot of at bats, but I feel comfortable that they will help this team out offensively.”
Quirk also has four juniors, Jolene Quirk and Olivia Hutchings, who are veterans, and newcomers Hannah Kne and Lola Huhta.
“They all have athletic ability,” Quirk said. “Both Hannah and Lola haven’t played in a couple of years, but from what I can tell, I see the athleticism in those girls.”
Abby Duchene, a sophomore, will also be an important piece of the puzzle.
“She had to stand back and wait for her playing time last year,” Quirk said. “She’s looking like she’ll be able to be a solid player.”
Doing the pitching for Chisholm will be Duchene.
“She’s working hard at it, and there’s a bunch of other girls dabbling with it,” Quirk said. “We need to find somebody who is a natural at it, and can step in and help us out.”
With a brand-new pitcher, it’ll be imperative for the Bluestreaks’ defense to make the routine plays.
Hutchings will do the catching, with Pearson at shortstop and either Castagneri and Quirk playing the other infield positions. Huhta will be in the outfield.
“From what I can tell, it looks like we have some girls with the ability to keep improving,” Quirk said. “If we do that, we’ll be competitive.”
Offensively, Quirk said the team must make consistent contact.
“I’d like to eliminate the strikeouts,” Quirk said. “That might mean bunting the ball and getting it in play a little more. We do have more team speed than we’ve had in the past. It’s all about having good at bats where we’re competing and putting the ball in play.
“We can’t take too many strikeouts.”
To start the season, there will be a learning curve for everyone.
“I like this team,” Quirk said. “They’re a good bunch. They’ve been learning. We just have to get outside and get it going. We’ll see how much we can progress in a shortened season.
“Hopefully, once we get outside and get a good amount of games in, we’ll have the time to develop.”
