‘Streaks turn things around vs. Tigers

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School volleyball team didn’t exactly start their first set against Cherry on the right foot.
The Bluestreaks couldn’t do anything right, while the Tigers could do no wrong.
After that set, the tables turned 180-degrees for both teams.
Chisholm recovered from a first-set loss and rallied for a 3-1, 16-25, 25-27, 25-27, 25-19 victory over Cherry on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium Tuesday.
The problem for the Bluesteaks was too many unforced errors.
“A lot of hitting errors, serve receiving errors and our libero (Gabby Walters) wasn’t playing well,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “She was getting down on herself, and when she gets down on herself, she doesn’t play any better.”
So after set one, Pioske sat Walters down and talked to her.
“She needed to be more confident and believe in herself,” Pioske said. “She is our best passer. When she mentally feels like she’s not doing well, she keeps doing worse. She did a good job of pulling herself together for the next three games and building that confidence back up.
“That’s a hard thing to do for anybody.”
Once Walters got back on track, Chisholm’s fortunes turned around.
“We had less hitting errors,” Pioske said. “We were keeping the ball in play. We were putting the ball down. In the first game, our hitters weren’t following through with their swings, so they were hitting a lot out.
“In the next game, they were following through with their full-arm swing, keeping the ball in, making sure it dropped.”
The Tigers’ game also turned on a dime. After playing a complete game in the first set, nothing went right for them in sets two, three and four.
“We had a lot of passing errors, serving errors and hitting errors,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “Today was a lot of errors, but it was also a game for learning. We learned a lot, so we’ll make some changes and go from there.”
The Bluestreaks took control of sets two, three and four and never let the Tigers crawl back into it.
Cherry never had a run of more than three points the rest of the way.
“That’s important because that keeps the momentum on our side, and the energy on our side,” Pioske said. “It keeps us more pumped up, and the more pumped up we are, the better we play.”
It just wasn’t Cherry’s night.
“We’re either on or off,” Adkisson said. “Our serve receive was good in game one. It was fantastic, then… It’s errors. This is a game of who can make the least errors, and we didn’t win that tonight.”
Chisholm was led by Jordan Temple with three kills, 35 assists, 14 digs and one ace. Abby Duchene had four kills; Lola Huhta 13 kills and three aces; Olivia Hutchings nine kills, two blocks and one ace; Hannah Kne six digs; Jaicee Koehler two blocks; Ava Silvestrini eight kills and 10 digs; and Walters with seven digs and two aces.
“Lola did a good job with her hitting tonight,” Pioske said. “Ava did a great job. She had been struggling. She had a lot of kills tonight, and they were all off-speed. We’ll take those as well as the hard hits.
“I was proud of Jaicee. She didn’t play last year, but she’s getting some good blocks for us. Individual improvement is what I saw tonight.”
Lauren Staples had 13 kills, 25 assists and four blocks for Cherry.
Claire Cushman three aces; Abby Rinerson three aces; Oryann Trucano nine kills; Faith Zganjar 17 digs; and Hailey Greenly 17 digs and 20 assists.
Duluth Denfeld 3
Hibbing 1
DULUTH — The Hunters took down the Bluejackets in four games, 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21 Tuesday.
Hibbing was led by Bailey Broker with 10 kills and seven blocks; Arianna Jaynes nine kills; Julia Flaten 17 assists; Zoe Kriske eight assists; Mellanie Heikkila four blocks; Jerzie Gustafson 12 digs; and Bella Scaia 10 digs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Hibbing 4,
Superior 0
SUPERIOR — The Bluejackets got four matches in before the rain came down and halted play.
In those matches, Mercedes Furin beat Paige Sanders 6-0, 6-1; Megan Bussey downed Callie Holmland, 6-1, 6-3; Kasey Jo Renskers beat Lexi Johnsen, 6-4, 6-1 in singles.
In doubles, Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Greta Clark and Mattie Schilling 6-0, 6-1.
