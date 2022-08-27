‘Streaks to bolster run game, improve on 4-5 mark

CHISHOLM — After a 4-5 finish last season, the Chisholm High School football team ended the season on a sour note.
The Bluestreaks would like to make amends for that as they prepare for the 2022 Campaign, opening at home against International Falls on Thursday.
Chisholm coach Nick Milani, who is beginning his fourth season at the helm of the Bluestreaks, has plenty of experience returning to the team, so anything is possible.
That group is led by seniors Dillon Splinter, July Abernathy, Dominic Olson, Shane Zancauske, Preston Perkovich, Jackson Workman and Timothy Lamke.
“What I need out of them is consistency on both sides of the ball,” Milani said. “I also need them to stay healthy.”
Olson has the biggest role on the team as the quarterback. He played there last season until an injury derailed his season.
“He knows the playbook,” Milani said. “He also throws a good ball. He’s consistent. Not much is changing with the quarterback back, but we’ll be looking to run more than we did in past years.
“We’re putting more emphasis on that in practice.”
Joining Olson in the backfield will be junior running back Sean Fleming, who saw plenty of time there during the 2021 season.
“He’s a little bit bigger and faster,” Milani said. “We have the majority of our line coming back from last year, but we’re still looking to get better.”
Other juniors who will be expected to contribute will be Philip Barnard, Hayden Roche, Calvin Wangensteen, Greg Jones, Austin Pratt, Mason Yaroscak, Blake Warner and Eli Pessenda.
Sophomores who will see some action are Alex Perez, Lawrence Oberg, Samuel Zancauske, Dominic Pascuzzi, Nathan Splinter and Nick Lange. Freshmen Aiden Cadullo, Gavyn Antonutti and Andrew Sundquist will round out the squad.
Defensively, Milani said there’s some shoes to fill, but there’s one thing Chisholm must excel at this season — stopping the run.
“We’ll be replacing some of the guys we lost, so they have to step up,” Milani said. “Our strength will be our linebackers with Jackson, Sean and Philip. They were all defensive starters for us last year, so they’re good-returning guys.
“We need to attack the ball carrier with multiple guys. We forced a good number of turnovers last year, but our main focus is stopping the run. We didn’t do that so well last year. If you can’t stop the run, you can’t stop anybody.”
Special teams will have the biggest void on it. Nathan Wangensteen, who kicked a 52-yard field goal against North Woods last season, is gone. Those will be big shoes to fill.
Wangensteen is kicking at Augsburg College this season.
“We’re rebuilding our special teams without Nathan,” Milani said. “Nathan (Splinter) was working with him this summer, but Nathan (Wangensteen) is irreplaceable. Nobody had someone like Nathan up here.”
How do the Bluestreaks go about changing that 4-5 mark this season?
“It’s being more consistent on both sides of the ball, and staying healthy,” Milani said. “We started with a win last year, and we’re hoping to do the same this year, too. We’ll find out Sept. 1.’’
