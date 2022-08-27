‘Streaks to bolster run game, improve on 4-5 mark

Chisholm’s Dominic Olson (10) escapes from a Braham defender during a home game last season at Joel Maturi Field in Chisholm.

 Gary Giombetti

CHISHOLM — After a 4-5 finish last season, the Chisholm High School football team ended the season on a sour note.

The Bluestreaks would like to make amends for that as they prepare for the 2022 Campaign, opening at home against International Falls on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments