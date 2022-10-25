CHISHOLM — Growth is the name of the game in every sport, and both the Chisholm and Cherry volleyball teams have experienced it in one way or another.
The team who has matured the most will be determined today when the Bluestreaks and Tigers meet in a Section 7A second-round contest on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm picked up the No. 3 seed in the tourney, while Cherry was the No. 6 seeded team.
According to Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske, none of that matters at this point of the season.
“Even though we beat them during the season, we can’t take them for granted,” Pioske said. “We have to want it more than they do.”
Both teams did some tinkering this season to make their lineups stronger.
For Chisholm, moving Ava Silvestrini from setter to the outside has paid dividends.
“We did that a few weeks into the season, and she’s starting to come along,” Pioske said. “She’s getting a lot of kills for us. She’s hitting well. We have a lot more power to put the ball down.
“The same can be said with Lola (Huhta). She gets most of the kills for us in every game. With two outside hitters, it makes for a good rotation. We always have a strong hitter in the front row.”
Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson has seen exponential growth in her team as well.
“Our hitters have gained confidence over the season,” Adkisson said. “We’ve spent a lot of time learning how to hit around blockers. Hopefully, we can apply what they’ve learned into today’s game.
“We’re strong in the middle. At first, we didn’t have set starters. We were trying to develop that. My outsides have grown into their positions, too.”
The Bluestreak middles, Olivia Hutchings and Jaicee Koehler, will give the Tigers all they can handle.
“In our last game, Jaicee had six blocks,” Pioske said. “She and Olivia do most of our blocking. We have the flexibility to use more than one key players. We can work our offense to get around our opponents' blockers.
“It’s nice to be able to set the ball to different players. They can’t key in on one hitter. We have more than one that can hit the ball.”
Both teams won’t give anything away defensively.
“They’re a scrappy team,” Pioske said. “They pick up a lot. Offensively, we did a good job hitting. We were consistent with our hitting, and defensively, we played a good defensive game against them.
“I’m hoping to bring them together against them today.”
Adkisson knows it’s going to take a strong offensive showing from her team to beat that Bluestreaks’ defense.
“Chisholm is always a scrappy team,” Adkisson said. “They dig the ball up well. We need to mirror that, and do the same thing. We have good diggers. Our girls can move quickly. We also have to be successful with our blocking.
“We need to put it all together in one night to be successful.”
No one knows that better Pioske.
“With volleyball, if a team is ready to play, they do well,” Pioske said. “You can have your ups-and-downs. You can get ahead at one point, then the momentum can easily change.
“We have to do a good job hitting the floor when we need to pick up a ball. You have to do things correctly if you want to win.”
