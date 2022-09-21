MOUNTAIN IRON — In a volleyball game where both teams came out flat, Tuesday’s contest between Mountain Iron-Buhl and Chisholm came down to who could keep momentum the longest.

When all was said and done, it was the Bluestreaks who accomplished that goal as they came away with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-17) over the Rangers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments