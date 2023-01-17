CHISHOLM — The Chisholm boys’ basketball team knew it was running into a lengthy South Ridge team on Tuesday night on Bob McDonald court in Chisholm.

The thing they didn’t expect was 6-foot-9 forward Slayton Stroschein hitting seven three-pointers to lead the Panthers to a 73-58 win over the Bluestreaks.

