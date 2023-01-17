CHISHOLM — The Chisholm boys’ basketball team knew it was running into a lengthy South Ridge team on Tuesday night on Bob McDonald court in Chisholm.
The thing they didn’t expect was 6-foot-9 forward Slayton Stroschein hitting seven three-pointers to lead the Panthers to a 73-58 win over the Bluestreaks.
“They had two players combine to score over fifty points and that killed us,” Chisholm head coach Nick Milani said. “They shot lights out and we couldn’t answer them.”
The Panthers jumped out to an early 12-4 lead in the opening half when Gavin Willeck made a pair of buckets and Stroschein made his first three-pointer of the contest.
The Bluestreaks continued to battle but the Panthers offense was hot in the opening half.
Six-foot-ten forward Austin Josephson made a pair of easy buckets and when he wasn’t making the easy baskets he was tossing the ball to Stroschein who was hitting three-pointers from all over the court.
The senior hit five three-pointers in the opening half and missed only one. South Ridge had a 42-19 lead with time starting to run out in the half.
Ethan Lauzen collected a pair of three-pointers to cut the Panthers lead to 44-25 at the horn for Chisholm.
Stroschein ended the half with 17 points to lead South Ridge while Lauzen led the Bluestreaks with 12.
The second half started a lot like the opening half with the Panthers hitting some deep jumpers and crashing the boards when Chisholm shots were not going in.
Josephson started to collect some easy buckets in the lane and Stroschein was able to hit another pair of three-pointers.
Chisholm started to battle back late in the second half and was able to cut the South Ridge lead down to 15 points but time ran out on the Bluestreaks.
“We did battle back in the second half and that was good to see,” Milani said. “But we have to do a better job of attacking teams on defense and play a more disciplined game.”
Time ran out on Chisholm and South Ridge left with a 15 point win.
Stroschein ended the game with 33 to lead the Panthers while Josephson added 19.
Sean Fleming led the Bluestreaks with 18, while Lauzen added 12.
Chisholm is back in action on Friday when they travel to Breck.
SR 44 29 — 73
CHS 25 33 — 58
South Ridge: Ashton Neudahl 4, Gavin Willeck 5, Tristin Johnson 7, Sheen Ralidak 5, Austin Josephson 19, Slayton Stroschein 33; Three-pointers: Stroschein 7, Johnson 1, Ralidak 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 12, Trent Forsline 5, Lawrence Oberg 3, July Abernathy 5, Shane Zancauske 9, Sean Fleming 18, Charlie Thompson 2, Phillip Barnard 4; Three-pointers: Lauzen 4, Fleming 2, Forsline 1, Oberg 1, Zancauske 1, Fleming 1; Free throws: 3-5; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
