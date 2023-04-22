CHISHOLM—As the Chisholm High School softball team gets set to start the 2023 season, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team.
Bluestreak coach Don Quirk isn’t sure who’s playing where yet, but that will all be worked out as the season goes on.
He has a good start with seniors Olivia Hutchings, Jolene Quirk and Lola Huhta.
“They’ve been around a long time,” Quirk said. “They’re all experienced players. They’re going to move around a little bit to start the season.
“We’ll figure out what’s best for team position-wise, but I’m expecting leadership out of those girls. I like being flexible and trying different people at different places.”
Joining them on the team will be Jaicee Koehler, Abby Duchene, Lila Maki, Emma Sundquist and Jessalyn Podlager, along with Kylie Maki, Rylee Aultman, Greta Nelson, Breena Cowell, Amaya Dobis-Fontaine, Nina Martin, Sophie Stauffer, Isabell Caudillo, Madi Hanegmon and Audrinna LaBarge.
Duchene will do most of the pitching. If she can’t go, Quirk will also be able to pitch.
“She’s consistent,” Quirk said. “She will make them earn everything they get. She’s not overpowering. Jolene has pitched in the past. She’ll be moving in-and-out of that position.
“What I like about this group is that they’re good girls to work with. That’s important.”
Koehler will play at first, and her role on the team will be much improved from the past.
Kylie Maki, as a freshman, along with the other younger girls, will have larger roles on the team, too.
Defensively, that’s an area of concern for Quirk until he gets things figured out.
“Everything is a question mark,” he said.
Offensively, Quirk won’t be afraid to try different things to get runs across the plate.
“I’m unsure as to who’s going to be effective leaders,” he said. “We have a lot of girls who haven’t played a lot. I expect them to learn how to do a little bit of everything. Whatever we do, we want to force the other team to play defense.
“Striking out every time isn’t going to do anything for us.”
Quirk is hoping that this team makes the improvements they need to make to be competitive.
“We lost some good players from last year,” Quirk said. “We’re not a big team, but we have some good players to replace them. I’m hoping we can be competitive. It’s a work in progress.”
