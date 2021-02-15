CHISHOLM — Chisholm High School girls basketball coach Pam Pioske has noticed one thing over the years — her teams usually play sluggish on Monday nights.
The Bluestreaks might be able to put that stigma to rest.
Chisholm came out fast, then rolled to an 88-13 victory over Northeast Range Monday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
The Bluestreaks left no doubt about the outcome by jumping out to an 11-0 lead, and they never looked back.
“We played quite well,” Pioske said. “Our shooting percentage was good tonight, too. They played well as a team and worked together. It was a good game.”
A lot of Chisholm’s points came in transition as it turned nine Nighthawks turnovers into 21 points en route to scoring 53 first-half points.
“It’s important that they make sure to finish at the rim with those layups,” Pioske said. “The majority of the time, they did. We had a high shooting percentage inside the paint. Being able to read and get those steals was important as well.
“It was hard because in the first half, I didn’t let them come outside and play them defensively. They wanted to. In the second half, I let them come out a little bit more, but it was hard for them to hold back in that first half.”
The Bluestreaks led 53-10 at the half. Now, Pioske had to keep them engaged to finish the second 18 minutes of play.
“It was mostly telling them everything they were doing right,” Pioske said. “I told them they were doing a great job. The one thing we wanted to focus on was making sure we were blocking out on shots.
“We wanted to make that a priority because it is our weakness. Something we’re constantly working on.”
Pioske said her team still needs to work on rebounding.
“It wasn’t as good as I wish we were,” Pioske said. “The shot goes up and for some reason, in their mind, they keep forgetting to find a girl to box out. They turn and look at the basket.”
Chisholm didn’t have a letdown in the second half as it put up 16 points off another eight Northeast Range turnovers.
“They did a good job,” Pioske said. “They didn’t play down a level. They played at their level. They pushed hard the whole game, so they did well.”
The Bluestreaks were led by Sofie Anderson and Tresa Baumgard with 23 points apiece. Jordan Temple had 14, and Hannah Kne and Amanda Bjortmont both had nine points.
Pioske liked the balance scoring.
“I like seeing that,” Pioske said. “That’s one of the things I talked to them about during halftime, the movement of the ball. They gave up the good shot for the great shot. They worked together as a team.
“That makes them look better as a team as well.”
The Nighthawks were led by Maizy Sundblad with eight points.
NR 10 3 — 13
CHS 53 33 — 88
Northeast Range: Maizy Sundblad 8, Natalie Nelmark 2, Thia Lossing 3.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 4, Lola Huhta 4, Sofie Anderson 23, Hannah Kne 9, Jordan Temple 14, Ava Silvestrini 2, Amanda Bjortmont 9, Tresa Baumgard 23.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 10; Chisholm 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws; Northeast Range 1-5; Chisholm 6-8; 3-pointers: Sundblad 2, Anderson 3, Kne, Temple, Bjortmont 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.