‘Streaks return coachable squad for new campaign

CHISHOLM — Section 7A is going to be tough this season, and the Chisholm High School boys basketball team is going to be one of those contenders.
That’s because the Bluestreaks are returning a number of starters from last year’s team, and those younger players now have one more year of maturity under their belts.
That should prove beneficial for Chisholm as they prepare to open the 2021-22 season.
Deer River is the favorite to repeat this season as 7A champions, but there’s a number of teams that should give the Warriors fits this year.
“You have to look at Deer River right now, but if we can be in the top five, I’d be happy,” Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming said. “We’ll see how we’re playing in March. We’re preparing them for March.
“One of the biggest things this year is that they’re coachable. Everybody is on the same page. With this crew, about half of them were on the football team, and they want to carry what they accomplished there to the basketball season. It should be a great season.”
That success starts at the top with seniors Jude Sundquist and Nathan Showalter.
Sundquist was one of the top players in the area last year, so there shouldn’t be any drops in production from him.
“Jude just has to be Jude, and do what he does,” Fleming said. “He enjoys the game, and in every game he plays in, he works hard. With Nathan, it should be interesting. He’s worked on his outside game, so I should get more out of him than in previous years.
“If he can do that, that will be good. If I can get more defense out of Nathan, that will be a key for us.”
Juniors on the team will be July Abernathy, Shane Zancouske and Charlie Thompson.
Abernathy was a starter last season. Zancouske and Thompson will be coming off of the bench.
“They could be our sixth men, depending on who we’re playing,” Fleming said. “With Charlie, he’ll give us more height. Shane is a defensive player, but we do need him to score a little more than in the past.”
Sophomores Sean Fleming, Trent Forsline, Phil Banard and Hayden Roche will see more minutes this season.
“Sean was a starter last season, so he should have more confidence this year,” Fleming said. “When they were freshmen, they were still a little timid. With more playing over the summer as a group, that should help them as 10th-graders.”
Freshmen Ethan Lauzen and Noah Sundquist will also see time.
The younger Sundquist did start last season. Fleming will be counting on him to do some scoring, but to also play some defense.
“Defensively, he gets himself into the passing lanes,” Fleming said. “He’s a tough defender, but I do need him to be more consistent on the offensive end. Ethan, if he’s healthy, he’s the fastest player on our team.
“He had knee trouble last year, so he wasn’t able to play a lot.”
With that group of players, the Bluestreaks will put up a lot of threes, but Chisholm’s transition game will be key, too.
“We need to get more consistent scoring, and we’re working on that,” Fleming said. “Inside or outside, Jude is one of our strong points, but our transition game will be a key for us.
“We’ll try to get our offense started through our defense. We have to cause turnovers, get into our transition game so we don’t have to be in our halfcourt game. That will be good, but I like to run-and-gun a little more.”
That defense will be a mixture of zone and man-to-man.
“It’ll be a little bit of everything,” Fleming said. “We’ll try to run more man than in the past, but we’ll throw three or four different kinds of zones on teams, depending on who we’re playing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.