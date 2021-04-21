CHISHOLM — For one reason or another, the Chisholm High School baseball team is low on numbers.
So low in fact, that Bluestreak coach Tim Provinzino will have to dip into his eighth-grade pool for players.
How all of that plays out remains to be seen, but don’t count Chisholm out in Section 7A as the 2021 season kicks into high gear.
How some of these young players, and even the veterans, work things out will go a long way in determining the Bluestreaks’ season.
“We’ve been fighting the numbers game, and that’s the thing that’s looking us in the eye right now,” Provinzino said. “We have to stay healthy, injury free and eligible, otherwise, we’ll be in trouble.
“That’s why we’ll be rotating three eighth-graders in and out to see who can help us out.”
At the top, the Bluestreaks should be fine, especially with seniors Bryce Warner (pitcher, infield) and Zack Quirk (pitcher, infield), but the last time they played, Warner and Quirk were sophomores.
They will be thrust into the spotlight on the pitching mound.
“The biggest thing we’ll need from them is innings,” Provinzino said. “They will be our pitchers. We used them during their sophomore year, but it’s still a big question mark. They pitched in certain situations, or when we needed some innings.
“It’s not like they were starters and went seven innings. Having missed a year, they have very-little experience. That’s why it is the big question mark. This year, we’ll definitely need some innings out of them.”
Joining them on the team will be juniors Jude Sundquist (pitcher, infield) and Ben
Wegener (outfield).
“When Jude played as a freshman, he did a little bit of everything for us,” Provinzino said. “Ben got a little experience, but very little. Jude is definitely a guy we will be counting on.
There’s only one sophomore, Dillon Splinter (infield, pitcher).
The last time he set foot on a field was when he was an eighth-grader.
“As an eighth-grader, he stuck out,” Provinzino said. “Now, he’s more mature, with a lot of potential, but until we start playing, you don’t know what he’s going to do.
“He should help us.”
Sean Fleming (outfield, pitcher), Aiden Perkovich (outfield) and Trent Forsline (utility) are the freshmen on the squad. Fleming will see some mound time this season.
Fleming, Perkovich and Forsline are making the biggest jumps of their lives.
“Two years ago, I threw Sean on the roster because I needed another kid on the bench in case of injuries or ineligibles. I needed bodies. He didn’t get much playing time. That will be a big jump for those guys.
“That’s why I have to jump into the eighth-grade and pull a couple of them up with us. We get to look and see who will fill that ninth spot.”
If Chisholm does the fundamental things on the field, it will be alright.
“Every year it goes back pitching the ball, hitting the ball and picking up the ball,” Provinzino said. “If our pitching comes through for us, that should keep us in a lot of games.
“Defensively, I have no idea. It will be trial-and-error. Hopefully, we’ll figure that out before the end of the season. We have to figure things out and get our guys in the right spots for our best lineup. If we can do that, we’ll be OK. If not, it could be a long season.”
Offensively, the Bluestreaks should be capable of putting runs on the board.
“We’ll score some runs because we have guys that will do alright at the plate,” Provinzino said. “How our younger guys react to playing varsity… If they come in and do what they can do, we’ll be OK.
“I don’t know if we’ll score a lot of runs, but maybe a few runs. Everything is up in the air. If we have success early on, that will help us out. I think we’ll be OK.”
