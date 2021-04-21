CHISHOLM — Some 20 years ago, Chisholm High School boys track coach Don LaLonde only had seven athletes on the team.
The Bluestreaks rode to every meet in suburbans, but they were competitive in every meet they competed in.
Fast forward to 2021 and LaLonde finds himself in a similar situation.
Chisholm only has 12 athletes on the team this year, but that won’t stop the Bluestreaks from enjoying a new season on the track after missing the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19.
One thing is certain, these Bluestreaks will be busy during meets.
“These guys that are out are going to have a full season of not just practice, but competition that they probably wouldn’t have had,” LaLonde said. “Two years ago, I had 45 guys. Now, I have 12.
“Before we were fighting like, ‘I want to run.’ Now, you can choose what you want to run. We have to figure out what’s best for them and build toward the future.”
LaLonde only has one senior, Jesse Covell.
Joining him on the team will be sophomores July Abernathy, Sean Conner, Charlie Thompson, Gavin Thompson and Johan Hare; freshmen Ben Thompson, Hayden Roche, Austin Pratt and Tim Lamke; and junior high athletes Joe Novak and Hunter Eide.
“Several of my sophomores ran cross country in the fall,” LaLonde said. “We had a season with them last year, and they did great. Some of them played basketball — the Thompson boys and Abernathy — so they’re athletes.”
LaLonde won’t have a problem finding events to put his athletes in.
“I only have 12 kids to work with, and four of them are weight guys,” LaLonde said. “I have eight runners, and it’s not hard to pick out which guys have the best form, and which ones have the right kind of build to run a 400 vs. a 100 vs. a 1600.
“It should work out.”
After missing a year, LaLonde had to go back to the basics because the last time he saw some of them, they were eighth-graders.
“I had to start from the ground up, teaching them how to use the blocks again,” LaLonde said. “They hadn’t done it for two year and when they were here, they were eighth-graders. That’s a huge difference.”
LaLonde expects to be a little stronger in some of the field events this year.
“I’ll have a good triple jumper and long jumper, the older Thompson and July,” LaLonde said. “They both did it two years ago, filling in spots for us. They will do OK. With those two and a couple of other guys, we’ll try to get 4x200 and 4x400 out of them and see what they can do.
“It’ll be trial-by-error, and we’ll build.”
The main thing, however, is making sure each-and-every athlete enjoys themselves this season.
“When you get numbers like this, when you’re down, what you have to do is build relationships and make sure it’s fun,” LaLonde said. “If they don’t have fun, why would they do it? Why would they put all of that work and effort into it and can’t enjoy it?
“Between the two teams, we’ll have kids go to sections. That’s the goal. Get them down there to gain some experience, and show them what they need to do.”
