‘Streaks looking to get revenge on H-F in opener

CHISHOLM — Last season, the Hinckley-Finlayson High School football team made the trek north and made it worth their while, winning big over Chisholm.
The Bluestreaks get a chance to exact some revenge today when the Jaguars invade Joel Maturi Field for a 7 p.m. high school football contest.
Chisholm coach Nick Milani is in his second season as coach, and he knows Hinckely-Finlayson won’t be a pushover.
“They’re a tough football team,” Milani said. “They beat us up badly last year, so we want to go in and compete with them. It’s a tough match up to start the season, but we have to be consistent and execute our jobs on every play.”
For the most part, Milani said his team has caught on quickly to the systems with only nine days of practice.
“The majority of the guys were in the same system last year,” Milani said. “They’re executing every play. Our numbers are lower than we’d like, so we’ll see what kind of shape they’re in once they hit the field live today.
“They know their assignments, and what they need to do.”
Milani expects the Jaguars to be a balanced offense, so the Bluestreaks’ defense will have to be prepared to stop the run and the pass.
“Our No. 1 priority is always stopping the run,” Milani said “On offense, I’m hoping to possess the ball. That was not good last year, so that’s our goal in this game.”
The main thing, however, is just the ability to get the game in after the suspension of the season in August.
“The kids are fired up,” Milani said. “I’m excited, the guys are excited and the other coaches are excited. It was disappointing when the season was postponed, but since we got work that we were back on, they’ve been ready to go.”
