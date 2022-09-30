CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School football team was looking to go 4-0 for the first time since 2008 last week against Braham, but the Bluestreaks ran into a buzz saw.
The Bombers ran to a 36-0 victory over Chisholm as the Bluestreaks had trouble stopping the run.
Chisholm is now facing adversity for the first time this season, and Bluestreaks coach Nick Milani wants to see how his team responds when Crosby-Ironton comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest at Joel Maturi Field.
That has been a topic of conversation at practice this week.
“The biggest thing we’ve talked about is how we respond,” Milani said. “Braham came out more physical and came out on top. We took it on the chinn. We played a bigger, stronger football team, but it was a good learning experience for us.
“We took for granted how big they were up front.”
Chisholm also worked on stopping the run.
“We have to do that at the point of attack with our defensive line,” Milani said. “We were getting too deep in the backfield, so we have to break it down at the point of attack. We have to keep an eye on No. 44 when he’s in the game as far as running the ball.
“We have to make sure we stay home because they do some misdirection.”
Offensively, the Bluestreaks haven’t had much problem with moving the ball.
Chisholm actually moved the ball against Braham, but the Bluestreaks’ drives bogged down for one reason or another.
“We ran the ball decently, but we had too many mistakes,” Milani said. “We were hurting ourselves with fumbles and penalties. We haven’t had a lot of problems with that this season, so we didn’t help ourselves too much with those.
“We’re hoping to clean that up today. We’re hoping the weather stays nice, so we can get back to the air.”
The Rangers are 1-3 this season, but Milani knows better than to take them lightly.
“Our guys know it’s a Class AA school, and their record doesn’t indicate what kind of football team they are,” Milani said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.