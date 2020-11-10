‘Streaks hope to defuse Bombers

CHISHOLM — With an unexpected week off last Friday, the Chisholm High School football team got the chance to get some rest and heal up injuries.
How all of that plays out today will remain to be seen as the Bluestreaks travel to Braham to take on the Bombers, in a high school football contest beginning at 5 p.m.
Chisholm coach Nick Milani wasn’t too thrill about the week off, but he and his coaching staff took everything in stride.
“We had some guys banged up after that North Woods game,” Milani said. “We picked up a junior-varsity game with Hibbing, and the older guys that didn’t play in the JV game got their bodies right.
“With the shortened season, with not much preseason, some of the guys did get banged up that usually don’t. They needed some rest.”
During practices, Milani said they kept it light.
“We were just finetuning some things,” Milani said. “We were working on discipline on both sides of the ball. We did a little bit of everything. We fine tuned a lot of things from what we saw on film from the North Woods game.
“Our morale was up, and the guys were ready to get back after it this week.”
The one thing the Bluestreaks worked on was taking care of the ball.
Milani said the team hasn’t turned it over too much this season, but that was still a point of emphasis.
“It’s not as bad as last year, but we’ve had a handful of them,” Milani said.
As far as Braham goes, Milani said the Bombers have some big linemen up front and skilled players on the perimeter.
“It’s making sure everybody does their job,” Milani said. “Their quarterback runs well, so we have to contain him. It’s the same offense they ran last year, except they’re missing their star running back, who graduated.
“He was a District Player of the Year.”
What keys does Chisholm have to read?
“It’s their linemen pulling,” Milani said. “Braham likes to pull a lot of linemen. Wherever they pull, that’s where the ball is going.”
When the Bluestreaks have the ball it’s imperative to get a running game going.
“They will probably be in a four-man front, and take our passing away,” Milani said. “They will be covering Jude (Sundquist), so we’ll have to be able to spread the ball around and get some guys in space.
“I wish we would get on the ground. We need to get more yards on the ground and move the sticks, which we haven’t been able to do. We’ve made some changes, to hopefully, make that happen.”
With playoffs just one week away, Milani needs to see one thing out of his team.
“I want to see them compete from the opening kickoff until zeros remain on the clock,” Milani said.
