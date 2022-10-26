CHISHOLM — When playoff time rolls around, the stakes get higher as a teams’ season can come to an abrupt end.
With that in mind, the Chisholm High School volleyball team did everything they could to keep moving on in the playoffs.
The Bluestreaks won a close first set, then went on to a 3-0, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 second-round Section 7A victory over Cherry Wednesday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske was glad to get that first win under her teams’ belt, but she knows things aren’t going to get any easier as the tourney moves on.
“We know our next game is going to be tough,” Pioske said. “I’m anticipating Nashwauk, so we’ll have to focus on playing better, more consistently. We have to be hitting harder than we were in this game.
The Bluestreaks not only have to hit harder, but better.
Chisholm had a tough first set even though it won it by two.
“It seemed like it was a struggle,” Pioske said. “It was error after error. We had a bigger margin, but they started closing in again. There was a lot of frustration on not being able to finish that game.”
The Tigers, on the other hand, couldn’t take advantage of all of those hitting errors.
“The first game is when they had all of their errors,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “That’s when we started slow. We didn’t start quick enough in that one. When we picked it up, it was too little, too late.
“Chisholm did a fantastic job adjusting. Every time we adjusted our block, they immediately adjusted their hit, every-single time. That was fantastic.”
After pulling out that first-set win, the Bluestreaks carried that momentum into set two, and they never let Cherry get any kind of attack going.
“When you get that first win, you go into the second game with a little more excitement and confidence,” Pioske said. “With all teams, the first game in playoffs, you’re always jittery, nervous and sometimes you let that take your mental focus down.
“Cherry did a good job, but we made so many hitting errors in that first game. That hurt us. We started cleaning it up in game two.”
In set three, Olivia Hutchings started taking over, and the Tigers saw their season come to an end.
“In game three, Olivia finally came alive,” Pioske said. “She got free. When Olivia is on, that excites everybody on the team. When she’s hitting well, we can start taking the lead.”
Cherry was led by Angie Haverkamp with seven kills and 13 digs; Faith Zganjar nine kills, one ace and 14 digs; Claire Cushman 29 digs; Hailey Greenly six digs; Kaelyn Greenly four kills, one ace and 11 digs; and Lydia Greenly eight digs.
“We had some players off tonight,” Adkisson said. “We have big hitters, so it was hard to see them tipping. They see Jaicee (Koehler) up there and they panic. At our practices, we don’t have big girls blocking to see that.
“That’s not something we get to practice a lot on.”
Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta with 13 kills and 16 digs; Hutchings with eight kills; Hannah Kne 33 assists; Ava Silvestrini six kills, one block, 15 digs and four aces; Gabby Walters nine digs; and Koehler two kills and two blocks.
“We had five seniors, and all five of them are main players on the court,” Pioske said. “They want it. They didn’t want their season to end. They want to go as far as they can, so they’re putting in 110-percent all of the time.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3,
Bigfork 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans moved on to play the Bluestreaks with the 3-0, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 victory over the Huskies in a Section 7A second-round contest at home Wednesday.
Addy Gangl had 22 kills and four blocks for Nashwauk-Keewatin; Claire Clusiau five kills and three aces; Careese Milstead 19 assists; and Katie Kinkel eight assists.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.