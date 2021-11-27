‘Streaks have veteran team returning

CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School girls basketball team is going to make a move, this would be the year to do it.
That’s because the Bluestreaks have a veteran squad coming back with two seniors, four juniors and two sophomores, who have seen extensive varsity action.
If it all comes together, Chisholm coach Pam Pioske might have one of the top teams in the section.
“We should be in the top four for the playoffs,” Pioske said. “I don’t see any reason why we can’t be, but with COVID, who knows. If we stay healthy, we’re good to go. If we lose a couple of players, or a whole team, that will have an impact.
“Even if you’re one of the top teams, you might be in the middle because of what COVID can do.”
Pioske has reason to be optimistic because she has seniors Jordan Temple and Katie Pearson.
“They’re both captains,” Pioske said. “They’re good leaders both on and off the court. I can rely on them to help keep me remembering what to do. Plus, they’re athletic. They will do a good job leading the team.”
Skill-wise, Temple will handle the point for Chisholm. Pearson can move all around the floor.
“They can both shoot well from the outside, but Katie is good at driving into the lane,” Pioske said. “She has good moves when she gets in there. Jordan is our best ball handler.”
They are joined on the team by juniors Lola Huhta, Hannah Kne, Olivia Hutchings and Jade Wolfram. Kne and Huhta will be starters. Hutchings and Wolfram will be coming off the bench.
“Both Hannah and Lola shoot well from the outside,” Pioske said. “Hannah is good at shooting threes. Lola is good on the inside and outside, plus, they both have excellent defensive skills. They’re quick. That’s an asset to the team.
“Olivia and Jade, when I need to give players a breather, they can step in at the same level of play. Olivia plays on the inside, so she’s continuing to work on her post moves. She’s getting better at that.”
Two sophomores, Tresa Baumgard and Amya Dobis-Fontaine, will round out the team.
Baumgard is a force on the inside, especially when it comes to blocking shots.
“Her height helps us out,” Pioske said. “If she’s taller than everyone on the other team, we’ll feed her as much as possible. She’s getting better at her post moves, and she blocks a lot of shots.
“She has a tendency to get into foul trouble, but I don’t tell her to stop blocking shots. She gets more blocks than fouls.”
Offensively, Pioske said she uses a 4-out scheme.
“It’s basically the same as last year, but we’ve made some tweaks,” she said. “We’re doing something slightly different. With Tresa being our tallest player, we’re all good outside shooters, and this offense works best for us.
“We don’t have the height for a second post or a 3-out-2-in offense. It’s better for us to stay with 4-out.”
Defensively, expect the Bluestreaks to run a man-to-man.
“We still continue to work on that, getting the right rotations and moving our feet,” Pioske said. “We’re trying not to reach because we tend to reach for the ball too much. We continue to work on that.
“Rebounding, Tresa, Katie and Lola are our top rebounders. We have to get them crashing the boards every single time, and get that ball out right away.”
