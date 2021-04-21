‘Streaks have plenty of veterans on 2021 roster

CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School softball team makes some noise in Section 7A, it’s because of experience.
Bluestreak coach Don Quirk has plenty of veterans on his 2021 squad, so even after missing a season, that should bode well for this season.
Chisholm will be led by seniors Courtney Anderson (pitcher); Sofie Anderson (pitcher, outfield, infield); Kaija Gams (catcher), Emma DeChamp and Julianna Janezich.
“With them, I should be able to move people around, especially after losing last season,” Quirk said. “It’s important that we pu people in different spots, which will give them chances to show what they can do at a variety of positions.
“It’s nice to have girls that are able to do multiple things. I have that with this age group of girls.”
Juniors Katie Pearson (shortstop); Molly Sundquist (third base, outfield); and Tori Castagner (outfield, infield) will also contribute to the success of the team.
Sophomores Olivia Hutchings (utility) and Jolene Quirk (second base, pitcher, outfield) will also get plenty of playing time.
“They have played ball in the past,” Quirk said. “They’re not straight-up beginners. I like their attitudes, and the fact that they’re willing to be versatile.”
Quirk isn’t quite sure what kind of offensive prowess this team will have.
“It’s important that we figure out a way to be productive on offense this season,” Quirk said. “We’ve never been able to be a small-ball team. It should be interesting and advantageous to get that working for us instead of going to the plate and swinging away.
“We have to put some pressure on the defense.”
Anderson, Anderson and Quirk will get the pitching duties for Quirk.
“It’s hard to know how they’re going to do after that long layoff,” Quirk said. “I’m willing to start with Courtney, but Sofie has experience. We have Jolene and some other girls willing to go in there.
“It’s going to be experimental at the beginning of the year. It’s not walking batters. We have to make them earn everything they get. We can’t give up the extra outs.”
How Chisholm plays defensively could go a long way in determining how successful the team will be.
“That’s the primary thing,” Quirk said. “We have to figure out who can and can’t make the plays. We have to have a steady defense. If not, it’s too hard on the rest of the team if we’re giving up extra outs.
“That’s when you give up big innings.”
If everything falls into place, the Bluestreaks might just be a contender in 7A
“We’ve been in the lower half of the section in most years, so we’re hoping we can end up in the top half of the section,” Quirk said. “We’ll try to reshuffled the deck, for sure. We’re just all excited to be out there.
“The girls are excited to play an outdoor sport. It’s been long enough. It was too long of a layoff.”
