CHISHOLM — The playoff fate of the Chisholm High School football team will be on display today when the Bluestreaks travel to Deer River to take on the Warriors, beginning at 7 p.m.
As it stands now, Deer River is the No. 1 seed, and Braham is at No.2
The Bluestreaks are the No. 3 seed at the moment, and a win over the Warriors would solidify that spot.
A loss, then Chisholm has to wait for the outcome of the Barnum and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin game. A Bombers’ victory would
give them the No. 3 seed, and the Bluestreaks would slip to No. 4.
So Chisholm holds its own destiny in its hands against a top-rated team
in the state in Class A.
“They’re a good football team, so we have to come ready to play,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “It’s preparing these guys and having them realize that they can play with anybody.
“It’s no different if it’s Deer River or anybody we play. There’s definitely a mental aspect to it.”
Milani expects the Warriors to be big up front, and Deer River likes to run the ball.
“We have to stop the run,” he said “They’re physical up front. They’re similar to Barnum. If we can’t stop the run, they will keep doing it. Every once in a while they overload the line and run behind it.
“We just have to come off the ball, and beat them off of the ball. We have to stay low.”
Stopping the run has been one of the things Chisholm needs to improve upon as playoffs approach.
Tacking will be a big factor in this game.
“It’s more mental with our guys,” Milani said. “It’s a willingness to fill a hole, step up and make a tackle. It’s been up-and-down for a few games, but we’ve missed too many tackles. That had an impact against Barnum in a one-possession loss last week.
“We have to get better at stopping the run.”
Offensively, Chisholm will see the Warriors in either a four- for five-man front.
“They switch it up, with a safety over the top,” Milani said. “We’ve seen a little bit of both this season. It might change up our game plan as to whether or not to attack inside or outside.
“We may have to adjust in-game. We’ve been good on the fly this year. Were mature enough to handle it.”
The other area of concern is special teams.
The Bluestreaks gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown last week.
“We give up too many return yards,” Milani said.
Mostly, Chisholm has to believe that it can play with anybody in its section.
“Theyer another team similar to Braham,” Milani said. “We have to make sure we don’t get out-toughed up front. Deer River is physical, and we have to match that. The biggest thing for ourselves is being able to look at guys and realize that we can beat anybody.”
