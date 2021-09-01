‘Streaks football ready to take the hike to the border

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School football team is ready to begin the 2021 season.
The Bluestreaks hit the road today to take on International Falls, beginning at 7 p.m.
According to Chisholm coach Nick Milani, the first three weeks of practice have gone extremely well for his team.
“We’re excited,” Milani said. “The boys are ready to go. It’s been a good first few weeks of practice. They’re ready to get after it.”
After scrimmaging last weekend, Milani believes his team got some of hte jitters out, so he’s not too worried about beginning the regular season on the road.
“It doesn’t matter to us either way,” he said.
Milani did get to see the Broncos in action last week, so he has somewhat of an idea as to what International Falls likes to do.
“They’re going to want to throw the ball based on what we saw at the scrimmage, and from what we’ve seen from last year’s tape,” Milani said. “They will try to spread it out. That will spread out our defense, too.
“We have some good athletes in the secondary that will be looking to make plays.”
That doesn’t mean that Chisholm can just concentrate on the passing game of the Broncos.
“Our front seven, we’ll still be trying to stop the run first,” Milani said.
Offensively, Milani is hoping first-year quarterback Dom Olson is ready for the challenge he’ll be facing, but it’ll also be up to running back Sean Fleming and receiver Jude Sundquist to make plays to help out their signal caller.
“We have to establish the run, then open it up for Dom to throw the ball,” Milani said. “He threw some good balls in the scrimmage, but we had to clean some things up early this week before today.
Sean, he knows how to find the hole, and he hits it with no hesitation. Jude, he’s probably the best athlete on the field on both sides of the ball. We have to get him the ball as much as we can.”
The Bluestreaks would like to break the losing streak they’re on, but there’s one other aspect Milani wants to see.
“A win to start the year would do a lot for momentum for us moving forward, but I want to see improvement,” Milani said. “If we limit our mistakes and win the turnover battle, we’ll be OK.”
