DULUTH — For nearly the entire 36 minutes of play on Saturday, the Chisholm boys’ basketball team gave the top seed in Section 7A all they could handle.

Catching Deer River off guard, the eighth-seeded Bluestreaks ran out to an early lead with solid shot making and a defensive scheme that the Warriors struggled to respond to. And while Chisholm was trailing by just five with two minutes to play, Deer River’s own defensive strengths as well as their late-game free throws came through for them, eliminating the Bluestreaks 76-63.

