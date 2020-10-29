‘Streaks eye tough North Woods team

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School football team has had some trouble scoring this season, but last week against Deer River, the Bluestreaks finally got on the board.
Senior quarterback Bryce Warner hooked up with Jude Sundquist for two touchdown passes in a loss to the Warriors.
Chisholm coach Nick Milani is hoping that carries over today when the Bluestreaks host North Woods, beginning at 7 p.m. at Joel Maturi Field.
If that combination can continue to impress, Chisholm could be on the verge of winning its first game of the season against the Grizzlies.
“We got into the end zone,” Milani said. “We were able to finish drives against a good Deer River team. You could see the confidence of the whole team grow when we got into the end zone.
“Our line gave Bryce more time. They were able to sustain their blocks, and pick up blitzers. If the line does its job again and Bryce makes the right decisions, we’re hoping to throw the ball again.”
According to Milani, not many teams have tried to throw the ball to much on North Woods.
“We’ll look at the match ups with Jude on the outside, then we’ll see how many times we can get him the ball,” Milani said. “All of that will be based on those match ups, but it’s important to put some different looks in there.
“If we can run the ball better, that will ease the pressure off of Jude.”
Chisholm’s defense will be put to the test with Grizzlies’ running back TJ Chiabott.
“They are going to give him the ball,” Milani said. “They will pound the ball with him, and even though you know it’s coming, he fights for extra yards. His feet never stop moving. He’s good back.
“They actually ended up throwing the ball quite a bit against Barnum last week (a 46-0 win over the Bombers), but he’s still their No. 1 option on the ground.”
Milani already knows that next week’s game with Rush City is being called off, so if the Bluestreaks want to take that next step to get that first win, this is the week to pull that off.
“We’re confident we can go into every game thinking we can win, but time is running out,” Milani said. “I think the guys feel time is running out now. They’re anxious for that first win.”
