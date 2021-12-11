‘Streaks expect ‘a season full of change’ in the pool

CHISHOLM — As Don Quirk recovers from knee surgery, the Chisholm High School boys swimming team is undergoing a big change with two new coaches — Brady Boehm and Patrick Hake.
Boehm, who swam for Hibbing High School, graduating in 2015, and Hake, who swam for Chisholm, are working together until Quirk comes back in January.
They know they just hold the title of interim coaches, but they will put their stamp on the Bluestreaks until Quirk returns into the fold.
“I’m co-coaching with Patrick, and we’re working it out,” Boehm said. “I tell him everything as far as philosophy goes, and as far as communication goes, we do pretty good.”
Boehm and Hake are working with a small team that includes two seniors, one junior and one sophomore.
Those seniors are Carson Howard and Nathan Wangensteen.
What do Boehm and Hake need to get out of Howard and Wangensteen?
“I want perseverance in practice. I want integrity and character,” Boehm said. “I want leadership for the team.”
The lone junior is Dylan Splinter, who is new to the sport.
So far, he’s impressed Boehm with his work ethic.
“The first day he came to practice, I saw he was a hard worker,” Boehm said. “His brother has been on the team for a couple of years. He muscled through practice. That was good to see.”
The one sophomore is Calvin Wangensteen. He may be a 10th-grader, but he’s been with the program for quite some time, so Boehm has high expectations for him, not only in the pool, but out if it was well.
“It mirrors what I want to get out of my captains,” Boehm said. “He’s been here for a bit of time, so he knows how the vibe goes. He has the ability to change that vibe. He can bring leadership to this team.”
The freshmen class consists of Hunter Higgens, Nathan Splinter, Preston Succio, Noah Verant and Pace Yukich.
“This is my power team,” Boehm said. “A lot of them joined in the seventh-grade, so they have some type of basis here. I want them to be able to go through the practices, pushing hard, then eventually, stepping up into that leadership position.
“I want them to show perseverance, but I also need that from the entire group.”
Eighth-graders Brent Dragony, Joe Lindsay, Connor Masucci and Jack Shogren, along with seventh-grader Tristan Holewa will be counted on in the lineup.
“Everybody plays a part, especially when it comes to practice,” Boehm said. “You feed off the energy of your teammates. It’s bringing accountability to practice and putting your best foot forward.
“We’re a smaller team, and I don’t mind if we score smaller points. I will need to see bigger points as we compete throughout the year. I’ll need to see progress somewhere.”
This is Boehm’s first head-coaching job, as it is for Hake. They’re looking forward to the challenge.
“I expect a season that is full of change,” Boehm said. “I expect not to really know what to expect, then retrieving data from that. From there, I can start to see what I’m experimenting with and actually be able to put my hand into what I can see.
“This is a big deal for me, probably one of the biggest deals professionally that I can think of.”
Boehm is taking what he learned as a swimmer under Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano, but he’s putting his own spin on it.
“I really valued Veneziano growing up,” Boehm said. “To be able to follow… I think that’s something. He did put discipline into that team. I’m going to be able to do it my way, then see how it goes.”
