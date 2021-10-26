‘Streaks blow by Bombers, 42-12

CHISHOLM - Time of possession is usually a good indicator of which team controlled a football game.
After all, if your offense is on the field, the opposing team’s offense is on the bench.
Don’t tell that to the Chisholm Bluestreaks.
With a 14-12 lead at halftime, the Chisholm offense went the entire third quarter without seeing the field. That was not going to stop the Bluestreaks, who scored 28 second-half points en route to a 42-12 win over the Braham Bombers in the quarterfinal round of the Section 7A Tournament Tuesday at Joel Maturi field in Chisholm.
“It feels good,” said Chisholm coach Nick Milani as he discussed his team’s win. “We’ve been through a lot, especially after the last two years.
We got our first couple of wins this year, but we told our guys it was not enough.”
The Bluestreaks got the game’s first points when Ryan Musburger hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Sundquist. After a successful PAT, the Bluestreaks led 7-0.
“Offensively, the first went was fine,” Milani said. “Noah (Sundquist) did some nice things in only his second game playing quarterback.”
Braham would answer back shortly after.
Jacob Tepley’s 14-yard run gave the Bombers a chance to tie the game, but a missed PAT left the score at 7-6.
Chisholm would increase its lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Sundquist.
Trailing 14-6, Braham had one last chance to score before halftime. With 20 seconds left in the first half, Tepley notched his second touchdown of the game. This time scoring on a 6-yard run.
Braham failed to convert the two-point conversion, so Chisholm went into the break leading 14-12.
Coming into the second half, the Bluestreaks kicked off, giving Braham a chance to take its first lead of the game.
The Bluestreaks defense had other plans.
Chisholm forced a quick three-and-out forcing Braham to punt.
Chisholm’s Jude Sundquist fielded the punt around midfield, and he proceeded to work his way around numerous would-be-tacklers for a huge special teams touchdown giving Chisholm a 21-12 lead.
“I could not have asked for a better second half,” Milani said.
“Jude does some amazing things, and whenever he takes it to the house, good things usually follow.”
The rest of the third quarter saw Braham dink-and-dunk its way down the field.
As time expired in the third quarter, the Bluestreak defense finally got a stop on third down, forcing a punt to begin the third quarter.
“Braham was running the ball like they usually do, but we were making stops when we had to.”
“They had some long drives, but we held them.”
In the final frame, the Bluestreaks put together their methodical drive.
Chisholm converted on two third downs thanks to a 22-yard Musburger reception and a 4-yard run.
Faced with another third down on the Braham 22, Jude Sundquist connected with Musburger, who ran right past the Braham secondary and into the endzone extending Chisholm’s lead to 28-12.
The Bombers’ last chance to mount a comeback was extinguished on their next possession.
Jude Sundquist intercepted the Braham quarterback and took it all the way into the endzone, giving Chisholm a 35-12 lead.
From there, Braham’s offense started making crippling mistakes. Drops snapped and dropped passes stopped the Bomber’s offense from moving the ball.
Milani was smitten with how his team handled their business and closed out the game.
“They were having fun all night, but getting that sense at the end that it was going to go our way, you could see the smiles out,” Milani said.
The Bluestreaks would add one last touchdown on a Sean Flemming 8-yard touchdown run, bringing the final score to 42-12.
“We had a home playoff game, and we wanted to make it count,” Milani said. “We did, and we’re moving on.”
The Bluestreaks will play Deer River in Deer River Saturday at 2 p.m. in the 7A Semifinals.
CHS 7 7 7 21 - 42
BHS 6 6 0 0 - 12
First Quarter:
C: Ryan Musburger 23 pass from Noah Sundquist (Nathan Wangensteen kick)
B: Jacob Tepley 14 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter:
C: N. Sundquist 4 run (Wangensteen kick)
B: Tepley 6 run (run failed)
Third Quarter:
C: Jude Sundquist 50 punt return (Wangensteen kick)
Fourth Quarter:
C: Musburger 22 pass from N. Sundquist (Wangensteen kick)
C: J. Sunquist 25 interception return (Wangensteen kick)
C: Sean Flemming 8 run (Wangensteen kick)
