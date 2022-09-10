‘Streaks best Grizzlies in the rain, 22-8

CHISHOLM — Before the rain started, the Chisholm High School football team was dominating North Woods.
The Bluestreaks moved the ball up-and-down the field, taking a 10-point lead in the first quarter.
Chisholm had all of the momentum, then the rain came, and the game switched.
The Grizzlies cut the deficit to two, and they had a chance to take the lead late in the first half.
That’s when Chisholm’s defense stepped up to the plate, and the offense had two crucial drives in the second half en route to a 22-8 victory over the Grizzlies Friday at Joel Maturi Field.
“The defense stepped up huge for us the whole second half,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “We were playing well, but we missed some key opportunities to capitalize in the first half.”
One of those times was when the Bluestreaks converted on a fourth-and-20 on their first drive, taking the ball inside the five.
Chisholm wasn’t able to convert, turning the ball over on downs.
That actually led to the Bluesteaks first points of the game when the snap went over the head for North Woods quarterback Lane Kneen’s head. He was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing kickoff, Sean Fleming took the ball down to the Grizzlies 15.
From there, Bluestreak quarterback Dominic Olson connected with July Abernathy on an 8-yard scoring strike to make it 10-0.
“We knew they could put points on the board,” Milani said. “They have a good back in Jared (Chiabotti), and a big offensive line. Getting out to that lead was huge. I wish it was a bigger lead, but we had some turnovers in the red zone.
“Regardless, 10-0 was a good start.”
The Grizzlies couldn’t stop Chisholm’s passing game.
“They like to throw the ball around,” North Woods coach Joel Anderson said. “Their quarterback is nice. He has a nice spin on the ball. Their receivers run nice routes. Our guys got a little twisted up there in the first quarter.
“I figured they would at times.”
After that, the sky opened up and the rain started to fall.
That seemed to energize North Woods.
“When the rain came, we collapsed,” Milani said. “It favored them more. They’re an under-center, run-first team, and they’re good at doing that. Having to adjust mid-quarter for us was a struggle.”
That allowed Chiabotti to race for a 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and it was 10-8.
“We started playing better and better,” Anderson said. “We took the momentum there all the way through into the third quarter until we fumbled on the goal line.”
North Woods did have another opportunity to score in the second quarter, but the drive stalled on downs inside the red zone.
“That was a part of the conditions, too,” Anderson said. “We had some things set up, but the conditions weren’t favorable for us being able to take what they gave us. We’ll go back to the drawing board and prepare for next week.”
That set up the biggest stage of the game when it looked like North Woods was going to take the lead.
The Grizzlies had the ball on the 1-yard line, but a fumbled snap was recovered by the Bluestreaks.
“We are our own worst enemy,” Anderson said. “I think our guys got down. You can’t hang your head. If you make a bad play, you have to make up for it. You can’t go out there and make 10 more bad plays.”
What made matters worse for the Grizzlies was that Chisholm drove the ball 98 yards, with that drive culminating on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Olson to Shane Zancauske.
“Hats off to Chisholm,” Anderson said. “They played a great game. The conditions weren’t favorable for them, but they did enough. It was a good football game.”
Nursing a 16-8 lead, Chisholm did what it couldn’t do last week, run the ball.
“We came out in the second half, and our offensive line and running backs won us this game,” Milani said. “In week one, we had zero third-down conversions. Showing that we could convert on third and fourth down, in a crucial situation in a big game, builds a lot of our guys’ confidence moving forward.
“In the second half, the offensive line stepped up. Sean (Fleming) had a great second half running the ball. We were able to close it out.”
Olson closed out the game with a 1-yard scoring run with five seconds on the clock.
NW 0 8 0 0 — 8
CHS 10 0 0 12 — 22
First Quarter:
C — Safety, quarterback tackled in end zone
C — July Abernathy 8 pass from Dominic Olson (Shane Zancauske pass from Olson)
Second Quarter:
NW — Jared Chiabotti 57 run (Jonah Burnett pass from Lane Kneen)
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
C — Zancauske 20 pass from Olson (run failed)
C — Olson 1 run (kick failed)
Proctor 18,
Hibbing 0
PROCTOR — The Rails picked up their first victory of the season with the win over the Bluejackets at Terry Egerdahl Field Friday.
No other information was available on the game.
Cherry 72,
South Ridge 6
CHERRY — The Tigers rode a 56-point first half to the win over the Panthers at Tom Koskela Field Friday.
Noah Asuma, Isaac Asuma and Noah Sundquist all had touchdowns in the first quarter, then Sundquist, Andrew Staples, Kaleb Rinerson and Isaiah Asuma scored in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Mason Heitzman and Ian Kimmes had touchdowns, and Carson Brown tackled South Ridge quarterback Austin Bergum in the end zone for a safety.
Bergum had the Panthers’ lone touchdown, scoring in the first quarter.
SR 6 0 0 0 — 6
CHS 24 32 16 0
First Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 3 run (Isaac Asuma pass from Noah Sundquist)
SR — Austin Bergum 5 run (run failed)
C — Isaac Asuma 49 run (Noah Asuma run)
C — Sundquist 29 run (Kaleb Rinerson run)
Second Quarter:
C — Sundquist 10 run (Sundquist run)
C — Andrew Staples 6 pass from Sundquist (Rinerson run)
C — Rinerson 7 run (Ty Sikkila run)
C — Isaiah Asuma 70 punt return (Mason Heitzman run)
Third Quarter:
C — Heitzman 24 pass from Sundquist (run failed)
C — Safety, Bergum tackled in end zone (run failed
C — Ian KImmes 7 run (Isaiah Asuma run)
