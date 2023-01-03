CHERRY — The Chisholm girls’ basketball team opened up an 11-point first half lead on Cherry that made it seem like the Bluestreaks could run away with things.
But the Tigers clawed their way back into things in the closing minutes of the opening frame, cutting the deficit down to four at the break, 29-25.
Unfortunately for Cherry, their shots just weren’t falling in the second half as the Bluestreaks picked up plenty of big shots and second chance points to come away with the 59-48 win on Tuesday.
Chisholm head coach Pam Pioske praised her team’s second half effort as they managed to take the Tigers out of the game.
“The second half we were fighting a bit harder,” Pioske said. “We were being aggressive. Our press was working when we threw it on, trying to keep them off balance. Overall, my team played some very tough basketball in the second half and I told them I’m so proud of them for that. They sucked it up so they could stay in the game and help the team and that’s teamwork.”
Cherry head coach Dan Grotberg said his squad managed to turn things around in the first half by taking care of the boards, but couldn’t sustain that in the second half when their own shots went cold.
“They were killing us on the offensive rebounds. I told them we have to keep their bigs off the boards and we didn’t do that to start. Once we started getting more physical and boxing out, we began to force more outside shots. In the second half, we just couldn’t get the shots to fall when we needed them too.”
Chisholm got things started with a quick 9-1 run to open the game. Amanda Bjortomt nailed a three before Olivia Hutchings scored in the paint to make it 5-0. Jillian Sajdak got one back for Cherry from the free-throw line, but a putback from Hutchings and a jumper from Hannah Kne expanded the lead for the ‘Streaks.
The Tigers cut into the deficit with a three from Faith Zganjar, but a three-point play from Tresa Baumgard and a three-pointer from Knee expanded the lead out to 11, 15-4. Cherry tried to cut into the lead again with Zganjar, Sadjak and Kenna Ridge all finding the hoop, but Hutchings’ presence in the paint gave the Tigers big problems.
Trailing 27-16 with five minutes to play in the half, the Tigers began to battle back and close the game. Sajdak went 3-4 at the free throw line to start before Zganjar knocked down a mid-range shot to make it a six-point game. Kaylynn Cappo cut it to four after being fouled and sinking two free throws.
Baumgard got two points back for Chisholm, but Anna Serna scored down low to close out the half for the Tigers, making it a 29-25 game at the break.
Chisholm’s problems during the run were exacerbated by some miscues in the passing lines that ended up giving the ball right to Cherry. Compounding that was limited production from their two top scorers in Huhta and Baumgard, who had just 10 points combined through 18 minutes.
“We had some poor passes and a few too many turnovers,” Pioske said of the first half. “Hannah and Tresa weren’t scoring like they usually do and that was hurting us. We had other girls step up but with those two being a little off, it hurt us. It wasn’t coming together as nicely as it should have.”
For the Tigers, finding a way to limit the rebounding of Chisholm’s six-footers in Baumgard and Hutchings proved key in the late run.
“That was a concern of ours coming in. We had to be physical and try to out-rebound them. Being strong and physical, that’s something that you have to have. We’ve been working on it and preaching it but you have to be able to do it in a game. Hopefully our physicality tonight is a stepping stone for us in the future.”
Early second-half buckets from Sajdak and Zganjar made it only a three-point game early on, but that’s as close as Cherry could get as Chisholm recovered on the boards and turned rebounds into second chance points.
Expanding the lead back out with buckets from Baumgard and Kne, a Bjortomt three quieted the Cherry crowd, 44-33. Zganjar added a bucket down low for the Tigers, but Bjortomt nailed another three before adding two free throws on the next possession to make it a 14-point game.
Cherry’s physical side played a big part in the second half, but it didn’t translate into steals and rebounds like it did in the first. When the bodies started hitting the floor, it was the ‘Streaks that found a way to keep things moving.
“Cherry was very aggressive all night,” Pioske said. “They were quick offensively and defensively and we were letting too much go in the first half. Eventually we got to the point where we could pick up on what they wanted to do and we could defend it much better in the second half.”
A late three from Sajdak brought the deficit back into single digits, but the Cherry senior quickly fouled out of the game after, finishing her night with a team-high 15 points.
“Jillian always gives me 100% effort,” Grotberg said. “She’s definitely one of our leaders, one of our captains. We feed off that energy she brings on both sides of the ball. I gave her that Tresa assignment defensively tonight and she was ready to do it. That’s the kind of mentality she has. She’s a gamer for sure.”
With the Tigers running out of time, the ‘Streaks earned the 59-48 win. With both teams utilizing running very little of their bench throughout the entire game, Pioske praised her starting five of four seniors and a junior for figuring things out when they had to.
“They started putting things together in that second half and at this point, they need to work things out on the court; see what’s working and what’s not. We have a good, experienced starting five, but when we go to our subs its seventh and eighth graders so we do rely a lot on those older players.”
Four players finished inside double figures for Chisholm with Hutchings leading the way with 15. Baumgard had 14, Kne 13 and Bjortomt 12. Zganjar finished with 13 for Cherry to go with Sajdak’s 15.
Despite the loss, Grotberg thought his team put up one of their more solid performances of the season.
“I thought all game our offensive execution wasn’t bad. We had a few lapses but it’s a huge improvement from what we’ve seen so far. Our shots just couldn’t fall.
“We’ll need to keep stressing on the good things, the things that worked and then correct the things we struggled on. I think every team is at that point right now in the season. We’re trying to find ourselves and build a cohesive team. I think if we do that, we can go into the playoffs and try to make some noise.”’
Chisholm returns to action on Thursday when they host Greenway. Cherry is set to host Deer River that same night.
Chisholm 29 30 — 59
Cherry 25 23 — 48
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 6, Hannah Kne 13, Amanda Bjortomt 12, Olivia Hutchings 15, Tresa Baumgard 14; Three pointers: Kne 2, Bjortomt 3; Free throws: 13-22; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Bjortomt.
Cherry: Kenna Ridge 6, Aimee Grotberg 2, Anna Serna 6, Kaylynn Cappo 6, Faith Zganjar 13, Jillian Sajdak 15; Three pointers: Zganjar 1, Sajdak 1; Free throws: 14-20; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 106,
Hill City 40
HILL CITY — The MI-B boys’ basketball team had little issues outgunning Hill City on Tuesday to the tune of a 106-40 win over the Hornets.
Asher Zubich led all scorers with 33 points. Josh Holmes added 23 including six made threes. Mason Clines chipped in with 12 points, all in the first half.
Jacob Roper led Hill City in the loss with 17 points.
The Rangers will return to the court on Friday when they travel to Chisholm.
MIB 60 46 — 106
HC 20 20 — 40
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 9, TJ DuChamp 2, Asher Zubich 33, Mason Clines 12, Josh Holmes 23, Chris King 6, Carlos Hernandez 5, MiCaden Clines 8, Alex Schneider 6; Three pointers: Keith 1, Zubich 4, Holmes 6, Mi. Clines 2; Free throws: 7-7; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Hill City: Easton Kingsley 2, Jaeger Ahonen 2, Matthew Washburn 9, Andrew St. Martin 2, Jacob Roper 17, Quintarian Borders 6; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 6-11; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: Kingsley.
