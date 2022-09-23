CHISHOLM — The last time a Chisholm High School football team started a season 3-0 was 2009.
It took 13 years, but the Bluestreaks replicated that feat with a win over Mille Lacs.
Now, Chisholm can start a season 4-0, for the first time since 2008, when it travels to Braham to take on the Bombers, beginning at 7 p.m.
With this success, Bluestreak coach Nick Milani said there’s a buzz around town that hasn’t been felt for a long time.
“Doing something like this is important for their confidence,” Milani said. “They’re having fun with it. Their teachers are asking more about it, and they’re getting more recognition in school.
“It’s important for the school and community to get invested in the football program. Around town more people are asking about football, especially around the school.”
What’s the reason for the success? The answer is simple.
“Being more balanced on offense,” Milani said. “We’re able to run the ball. We didn’t run the ball well last year, so that was a big focus for us this year. It’s all about growth. We’re more mature on the offensive line and in the backfield.
“The offensive line has stepped up well this year.”
The other reason is the play of quarterback Dominic Olson.
“He gets just as much credit as the offensive line,” Milani said. “He’s made some mistakes, but we trust him to make some big plays.”
As far as Braham goes, there’s one key component to the game.
“Stopping the quarterback,” Milani said. “If we make mistakes, they will capitalize on them. Their quarterback is the best player we will see this year. He’s made some big plays this year.
We’ve been stressing that in practice all week. We’ve been watching film all week. We have to stop No. 4. He’s a great runner. He runs hard, and he makes the right reads. We haven’t seen anyone like him, especially at the quarterback position. Our defensive ends have to stay home and seal the edge.”
Offensively, the key is simple — balance.
“Not many teams have thrown much on them,” Milani said. “We’ll look to throw the ball, while also maintaining a balanced running attack.”
