CHISHOLM — With four games left in the regular season, the Chisholm High School baseball team needs to position themselves for playoffs.
As it stands now, the Bluestreaks ranking in the QRF is 41st, but they’re the fourth best team in Section 7A behind South Ridge, Silver Bay and Cherry.
If Chisholm wants to move up or stay in that top four, the Bluestreaks can go along way in achieving that goal with a victory over Carlton today, beginning at 4 p.m. on the Bulldogs home field.
Chisholm is 7-4 on the season, while Carlton is 6-6, and ranked 55th in QRF, so the game has meaning when it comes to postseason berths.
On a scale of one to 10 in importance, Bluestreak coach Tim Provinzino is giving it a seven or eight.
“They’re a legitimate team,” Provinzino said. “Every time we play them, it’s a tight game. For QRF, every game you win puts you in a better spot, so it’s a big game for us today. The bottom line is we have four games left.
“We have to right the ship and get things going the right way heading into the playoffs. We don’t want to limp into the playoffs. All four of the games we have left are tough games.”
The one thing Chisholm will have to do is shore up its defense. The Bluestreaks made five errors on Tuesday against Wrenshall, and that won’t get the job done.
“Our total game wasn’t there Tuesday,” Provinzino said. “We have to play tighter defense. Our offense is coming around slowly. Going into this game, we need to pitch and play defense.
“It’s not so much our ability to play it, it’s mentally being in the game. We have to be prepared for that ball coming to you. It’s about being in the game mentally. All of our game right now is about the mental part.”
To help with that, Provinzino said it would be nice if his team came ready to play from pitch No. 1.
“It’s getting off to a good start in the first inning,” Provinzino said. “I would like to see us put a run across in the top of the first, then go from there. It’s going to come down to our pitching.
“I’m hoping that will be on. If we’re on, that picks up the entire team. Everybody has to be ready to play right from that first pitch.”
It won’t be easy against the Bulldogs.
“They’re in about the same spot in our section as we are,” Provinzino said. “They’ve played some good games and some not-so-good games. We’re similar teams. It’s always been a battle with them.”
“It should be an interesting game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.