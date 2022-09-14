CHISHOLM — As far as Chisholm High School volleyball coach Pam Pioske is concerned, Saturday is a distant memory.
At the Greenway Tournament, the Bluestreaks played Hill City and beat them convincingly with a 2-0 match.
Chisholm has to forget about that match with the Hornets and refocus as they travel to Hill City for a rematch beginning at 7 p.m.
The last thing Pioske wants is her team thinking this match is already in the bag.
“That’s my biggest concern, thinking it’s going to be an easy win,” Pioske said. “We did beat them in two games, but I told the girls we can’t go in there thinking it’s going to be easy.
“We’ll have to work hard and earn it. Hill City has a decent team. We beat them by a large margin because of our serving. They weren’t able to receive the ball. If they get that figured out and pass the ball, they have good hitters on the right and left side that could give us trouble.”
Since Saturday, Pioske has been tinkering with her lineup to make it stronger.
She will move Hannah Kne to setter, and Ava Silvestrini to a hitting position.
“I’m changing the rotation a little bit, trying something different to see if helps make us stronger as an entire team,” Pioske said. “With her height, Ava should add a lot more power.
“She can put the ball down. She and Hannah’s serve receive are about the same, but I’m hoping she will give us more power and consistency at the net.”
Pioske is doing this because it might come in handy down the road.
“When we played Ely, they had six hitters, and they could be our biggest opponent in the playoffs,” Pioske said. “We’re trying to figure out how to beat them. I’m looking for something to make us tougher yet.”
To beat Hill City again, the game plan is simple.
“We have to serve hard, yet consistent,” Pioske said. “We have to make sure we place our serves where we need to place them. Our passing is usually good, so we have to keep that up to par.
“We have to hit it hard, so they can’t set the ball up to their big hitters.”
