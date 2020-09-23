AURORA — Virginia’s Cameron Stocke and Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton kept up their winning ways Tuesday as both finished first in their respective races at the Mesabi East Invite.
Skelton won the girls meet with a time of 20:12 to lead the Giants girls to a first place team finish while Stocke won the boys race with a time of 16:19 to guide the Blue Devils to their team win.
The small, three team meet also saw runners from Chisholm participating. The Bluestreaks recorded a team score on the boys side but did not field enough runners on the girls side to earn a team score.
Aubrey Skelton finished second for Mesabi East on the girls side (21:06) with Emma Lamppa leading the way for the Blue Devils in third place (22:18). Aaliyah Sahr finished fourth for the Giants (23:42) while the Bluestreaks’ Layla Rajkovich was fifth at 24:31.
Emma Avikainen finished sixth for Virginia at 24:44, while Hailey Ronning was seventh or the Giants with a time of 25:09. Virginia’s Rebecca Kowalski finished eighth (26:16), teammate Klara DeVries finished ninth (27:42) and Mesabi East’s Hannah Ronning rounded out the top 10 with her time of 27:53.
On the boys side, the Blue Devils swept the top three spots with Dallas Hammer taking second behind Stocke with a time of 18:11. Jackson Kendall finished third with his time of 18:15.
David Loveall lead Mesabi East with a fourth place finish, stopping the clock at 18:55 while Virginia’s Dylan Johnson rounded out the top five with his time of 19:13.
The Giants Alex Leete finished in sixth (19:17), teammate Carter Skelton was seventh (19:32) and Virginia’s Anthony Hecimovich was eighth (19:42).
The Blue Devils finished off the top 10 with Grant Hutar finishing in ninth place with a time of 19:44 and Casey Aune taking home 10th with his time of 19:50.
Chisholm’s July Abernathy paced the Bluestreak boys in 12th place with his time of 21:01.
In the boys team standings, Mesabi East finished second behind Virginia while Chisholm took home third.
Mesabi East Invitational
Girls team results: 1, Mesabi East, 22; 2, Virginia, 33.
Boys team results: 1, Virginia, 19; Mesabi East, 41; 3, Chisholm, 82.
Girls individual results: 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 20:12; 2, Aubrey Skelton, ME, 21:06; 3, Emma Lamppa, V, 22:18; 4, Aaliyah Sahr, ME, 23:42; 5, Layla Rajkovich, C, 24:31; 6, Emma Avikainen, V, 24:44; 7, Hailey Ronning, ME, 25:09; 8, Rebecca Kowalski, V, 26:16: 9, Klara DeVries, V, 27:42; 10, Hannah Ronning, ME, 27:53; 11, Mickaela Adams, V, 29:00; 12, Jaynee Peterson, V, 29:08; 13, Ellie Theel, ME, 29:48; 14, Jillian Zeidler, V, 29:54; 15, Maddie Herzog, ME, 30:40; 16, Martha Boyd, V, 31:46; 17, Emily Beyer, ME, 32:08.
Boys individual results: 1, Cameron Stocke, V, 16:19; 2, Dallas Hammer, V, 18:11; 3, Jackson Kendall, V, 18:15; 4, David Loveall, ME, 18:55; 5, Dylan Johnson, V, 19:13: 6, Alex Leete, ME, 19:17: 7, Carter Skelton, ME, 19:32; 8, Anthony Hecimovich, V, 19:42; 9, Grant Hutar, V, 19:44; 10, Casey Aune, V, 19:50; 11, Logan Schroeder, ME, 20:33; 12, July Abernathy, C, 21:01; 13, Matti Koski, V, 21:02; 14, Ben Gornick, ME, 21:03; 15, Jamie Hill, ME, 21:23; 16, Aiden Hecimovich, V, 21:27; 18, Isak Schroeder, ME, 21:55; 19, Kilen Klimek, C, 21:59; 20, Bay Yukich, C, 22:08; 21, Sean Conner, C, 22:09; 22, Hudson Pietrini, V, 22:09; 23, Sean Fleming, C, 22:43; 24, Carson Howard, C, 23:23; 25, Noah Markfort, ME, 23:28; 26, Zack Quirk, C, 23:50; 27, Hayden Rocke, C, 24:08; 28, Samuel Beukema, V, 24:23; 29, Luke Hecimovich, V, 23:33; 30, Warren Novak, C, 24:36; 31, Jesse Covell, C, 24:58; 32, Carson Slattery, ME, 25:02.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.