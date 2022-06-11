ST. MICHAEL — With 400 meters left of his 1600 state finals race, Rock Ridge junior Cam Stocke gave everything he had left in the hopes of capturing another state title.
Leading the pack at that point by about a tenth of a second, Stocke turned on the jets and put down his best 400 split of the race, crossing the finish line with a time of 4:11.523 and another state title to his name.
Stocke’s state title was the largest headline on the day for the Rock Ridge track and field team, but they came home with plenty of hardware in total. Stocke later went on to take third in the 800 while junior Sydney Fitzgerald was the runner-up in the shot put.
Eighth grader Nora Stark finished her day with a new PR, taking 16th in the girls 1600 with a time of 5:31.76.
Coming into his first race of the day, Stocke was hoping to push a 4:14 or faster in his mile time, enough to qualify him for high school nationals.
“You could tell he was feeling better today than he was back on the last day at sections,” Rock Ridge distance coach Chris Ismil said. “It’s really hard to repeat in anything so he wanted to come out and just do his best. We wanted to push for that national qualification time and I think it’s all the more impressive that he was able to win the race, hit that time and make it two in a row.”
On his final lap of the race, Ismil said Stocke decided to kick things into gear. Already three-fourths of the way through the race, Stocke ran the final 400 in 59.208 seconds, the fastest 400 split of the day in the 1600.
“That’s really hard to do. Running your fastest split on the last lap isn’t easy but it showed what a great run he was having.”
Stocke had to return to the race course about an hour later and run in the 800 meter final. Owning the fastest prelim time, Stocke couldn’t repeat the magic, falling down two spots into third with a time of 1:57.38.
“He was pretty gassed after the 1600,” Ismil said. “He said it would be tough but he wanted to come out strong and see how long he could hold up in front depending on where the rest were at. He had the lead after 400 but then he just hit that wall. I ended up telling him after that his prelim time at sections was faster than the state champion time today and he was pretty happy about that. It’s just tough to run those two races so close together today. Overall, he’s feeling pretty positive about it.”
In the shot put, Fitzgerald easily qualified to the top nine with a throw of 37 feet, 9.25 inches. In her first throw of the finals, the junior beat that by two and a half inches and sat in first heading into the sixth and final throw.
With one throw remaining between her and her closest competitor — Winona’s Mandy Duellman — Duellman broke out for a heave of 39 feet, 3.75 inches, taking the lead from Fitzgerald. The Wolverines last throw was a quarter inch shorter than her previous best, putting her in second place overall.
Rock Ridge throwing coach Murray Anderson said Fitzgerald had plenty to be pleased about after the year she’s had and her first state meet.
“She was a little upset she didn’t get to 40,” Anderson said. “She’s been working up to that at practice but that just means it's a goal for next year. When she first started this year, she didn’t know what the heck she was doing and now she got to finish at state. We were pleased. I'm sure she’s pleased with that. She wanted to win but that’s why you compete. She’s only a junior so that will be the gold at the end of the rainbow next year.”
Watching her late lead slip by at the last second, Anderson said Fitzgerald remained calm in the moment and didn’t let things rattle her, even if she couldn’t retake the lead.
“She knew she had to come up big. She’s level-headed enough to know that it’s a situation that can happen in any meet. She didn’t get back into first but she handled it well. There’s no point to ranting and raving about it and she’s not the type that would do that. She realizes she has a chance to come back next year and compete again.”
Looking ahead to the offseason, Anderso believes Fitzgerald will put in the work in order to come prepared next spring.
“We’ll be doing some throwing in the summer and she’ll have the summer weight program. That will be big for her. Her footwork and things like that will come along as she continues to develop strength. When you get to state, you can see how strong a lot of these girls are at that top level of competition. Hopefully that helps her see the writing on the wall and she accepts that challenge.”
In other state meet action, Rock Ridge eighth grader Nora Stark finished 16th in the 1600 with her time of 5:31.76. Setting another new PR for herself, Ismil said it was a great way for the young distance runner to cap off her season.
“Her success story this year is getting to her PR from last year and just blowing that out of the water. She was able to do that fairly quickly and nearly every meet she ran, she PRed. So she was probably the most consistent runner we had from that perspective.”
On her own race strategy, Stark again latched on to Chisago Lakes’ Kaia Osmundson, who beat out Stark in the Section 7AA meet.
“She made that connection with Kaia and they talked a bit before the race. She wanted to try and run with her and Kaia ran a strong race, getting down into the 5:20s, which is where she wanted to eb I’m sure. That helped push Nora and I think that connection between those two young ladies is one that will only help Nora in the future. Overall, it was a very good day and we walked out of there very happy.”
With multiple athletes taking home medals once again, plus all the others who qualified for state over the last two seasons, Anderson says the groundwork has been laid for the future of Rock Ridge track and field.
“This program is the kids’ program,” Anderson said. “It’s not the coaches or the parents, but it’s the kids who worked out in the cold or in the gyms all season long. The frustrations of not having a track or having meets canceled is tough but I think the kids have shown that something special has been started here at Rock Ridge. We have a lot of good kids coming back next year and we want more.
“There’s signs of good things to come. We’ll be getting a new weight room, a new school and a new track soon. All of a sudden we’ll go from absolutely nothing to one of the finest facilities in Northern Minnesota and I think the program has a lot to look forward to.”
